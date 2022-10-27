Rilee Rossouw IPL team: Rossouw IPL price, T20 stats & more

Rilee Rossouw made history earlier on Thursday as he became the first batter in men's T20I cricket history to slam centuries in back-to-back innings. Heading into the T20 World Cup 2022, Rossouw hit a ton in the final T20I of the series against India.

Playing his first innings in this year's mega event against Bangladesh today, Rossouw scored 109 runs off 56 deliveries. He smashed seven fours and eight sixes in his match-winning knock.

It might be a little surprising, but Rossouw does not have an IPL contract to his name at the moment. None of the franchises have shown any interest in his services since the 2015 edition of the league. In this article, we will look at Rossouw's short IPL career and his T20 stats.

What is Rilee Rossouw's IPL price?

Rilee Rossouw went unsold in the IPL 2022 Auction, but his salary in the 2015 edition of the league was ₹30 lakh.

The South African star had two stints with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He was first signed by the franchise back in 2011, but did not get any matches that year. RCB retained Rossouw for the 2012 season as well. However, he did not receive his maiden IPL cap in 2012 also and was subsequently released.

RCB bought him back at the 2014 IPL Auction. He stayed with the franchise until 2015, scoring 53 runs in five matches. His highest score was 24, while his batting average was 10.60.

His last IPL appearance came against the Chennai Super Kings on April 22, 2015 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

How many T20 centuries has Rilee Rossouw scored?

Speaking of his record in T20 cricket, Rossouw has smashed five centuries and 42 fifties in his career so far. Playing in 266 T20 matches for different teams, Rossouw has aggregated 6,842 runs at an average of 31.52.

Will Rilee Rossouw earn an IPL contract in 2023? Share your views in the comments box below.

