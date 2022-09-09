“Relief for team management”- Saba Karim feels Virat Kohli’s century and purple patch important for India ahead of T20 World Cup

Former Indian selector Saba Karim hailed senior batter Virat Kohli for breaking his century jinx against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday [September 8].

He feels that the right-handed batter’s contribution is essential for India if they want to win the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. He termed it a massive relief for the Indian team management to see him once again hit a purple patch.

It is worth mentioning that the Delhi batter smashed a century after 1020 days in international cricket. The 33-year-old scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls at a strike rate of 200, which comprised six sixes and 12 fours.

Speaking to India News, Karim said:

“This century is of significant importance. It came after three years and retirement as captain across formats. It looked like he was not getting the support needed from the selection committee or the BCCI."

He added:

"He was under pressure for a long time because of his benchmark but overcame all obstacles. It shows if you focus and work hard, you will get fruit. It is a relief for the team management because his form is essential for India to win the T20 World Cup.”

He continued:

“From India’s point of view, Kohli’s century and his form are the biggest positives for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.”

"Some of them had written him off" – Virat Kohli’s childhood coach shuts critics

Kohli’s childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, was pleased with the 71st century. He reminded his critics that class is permanent.

Speaking to India News, he said:

“Some of them had written him off. They will realise that form is temporary, but class is permanent. If you look at his records, I don’t think anyone is as consistent as Kohli in Indian cricket. Everyone wanted to see him as a match-winner, which did not happen in the last couple of years.”

He also mentioned that the century is crucial for him and will likely serve as a confidence booster for the star batter in the upcoming matches:

“It was a desperately needed for everyone, including Virat Kohli himself, who had been waiting for such a long time. It was unusual [not scoring a century for 1020 days].”

The RCB star amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92, including the fifties against Hong Kong and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming T20 series against Australia and South Africa.

Mohali will host the opening match against Aaron Finch and co. on September 20.

