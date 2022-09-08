“One of the finest left-handers Indian cricket has ever produced” - Aakash Chopra pays tribute to Suresh Raina

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has paid tribute to Suresh Raina, describing him as one of the best left-handers the country has ever produced.

On Tuesday, September 6, Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 35-year-old’s last competitive match was in IPL 2021 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Rajasthan Royals (RR). He had earlier announced his international retirement in August 2020.

Praising the southpaw, Chopra said that the retired cricketer is right up there with the best left-handers who have represented India. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“He was one of the best left-handers to have played the game for India. There have been some very good left-handed batters who have played for India. There was Sourav Ganguly, and Vinod Kambli before him. Shikhar Dhawan is absolutely outstanding and now Rishabh Pant is also doing well, but Raina is right up there.

"I strongly feel that he is one of the finest left-handers Indian cricket has ever produced."

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳

The former India opener also hailed Raina for his success in the IPL. Stating that he was called 'Mr. IPL' for a reason, the 44-year-old elaborated:

“For nearly 10 years at his peak, he scored 400 runs and picked up a few wickets almost every season. He displayed amazing consistency. Many players score on a consistent basis, but Raina was different because always ensured he made his runs quickly. He knew his areas and backed himself to get the big hits. He was an absolute rockstar.”

The CSK star ended his IPL career with 5528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.76. He notched up one hundred and 39 fifties.

“He always made a difference” - Aakash Chopra on Suresh Raina’s value to Team India

Sharing his views on the left-hander’s significance to Indian cricket, Chopra described Raina as someone who often made small but highly invaluable contributions. He stated:

“Lot of times, he played short but effective knocks that made a difference. I remember the 2011 World Cup quarter-final against Australia. Everyone’s focus was on Yuvraj Singh, but Raina struck some important boundaries. He always made a difference, adding value to the side. He could bowl a few overs as well.”

India beat Australia by five wickets in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final in Ahmedabad. Chasing 261, Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh contributed half-centuries, while Raina struck an unbeaten 34 off 28 balls.

