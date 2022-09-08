Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli finally ends 1000+ days century drought against Afghanistan, celebrates special knock with an autograph gesture 

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli finally slammed his 71st century (equaling former Australian captain Ricky Ponting) after a gap of more than 1000 days in international cricket. The right-handed batter completed a ton off just 53 balls against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday [September 8].
He scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls that comprised six sixes and 12 fours at a strike rate of 200 at the Dubai International Stadium in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.
The Delhi batter looked in the mood as he celebrated his knock in style with an autograph gesture.
He also shared India’s first opening century partnership with stand-in captain KL Rahul. The duo shared a stand of 119-run in 12.4 overs to give the middle-order the perfect platform to showcase their skills. However, Kohli also finished the Men in Blue innings in style as India scored 212/2 in the stipulated 20 overs.
The 33-year-old last hit a ton against Bangladesh in November 2019. It is worth mentioning that he needs only 29 centuries to reach Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 100 tons in international cricket.
Most 100s in all international cricket
100 Sachin Tendulkar (782 inngs)
71 Virat Kohli (522)
71 Ricky Ponting (668)
Virat Kohli hits purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup
Kohli has been brilliant in the 2022 Asia Cup. He rediscovered his good form with scores of 35, 59, 60 and an unbeaten 122 runs. The only hiccup was against Pakistan (out for a duck) on Sunday [September 4].
Overall, he has amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59
The No.3 batter will be a vital cog for the Men in Blue at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. India will hope that he continues to entertain the fans and help his side win only their second T20WC title after a 15-years-gap.
The former Indian captain will also be seen in action during the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa in September-October. While the Aussies will play three T20Is, the Proteas will participate in a three-match T20I and ODI series each.