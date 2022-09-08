Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli finally ends 1000+ days century drought against Afghanistan, celebrates special knock with an autograph gesture 

Senior Indian batter Virat Kohli finally slammed his 71st century (equaling former Australian captain Ricky Ponting) after a gap of more than 1000 days in international cricket. The right-handed batter completed a ton off just 53 balls against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday [September 8].

He scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls that comprised six sixes and 12 fours at a strike rate of 200 at the Dubai International Stadium in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Umang Pabari @UPStatsman



The previous highest was 118 by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.



#INDvAFG Virat Kohli’s 122* is now the highest individual score for India in T20Is.The previous highest was 118 by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017. Virat Kohli’s 122* is now the highest individual score for India in T20Is.The previous highest was 118 by Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.#INDvAFG

The Delhi batter looked in the mood as he celebrated his knock in style with an autograph gesture.

#HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar @murdockistic Kohli Sahab in Mood 🥵 Kohli Sahab in Mood 🥵 https://t.co/rzicYkVtJn

He also shared India’s first opening century partnership with stand-in captain KL Rahul. The duo shared a stand of 119-run in 12.4 overs to give the middle-order the perfect platform to showcase their skills. However, Kohli also finished the Men in Blue innings in style as India scored 212/2 in the stipulated 20 overs.

The 33-year-old last hit a ton against Bangladesh in November 2019. It is worth mentioning that he needs only 29 centuries to reach Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 100 tons in international cricket.

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

1020 days

2 years, 9 months, 16 days

33 months, 16 days

145 weeks and 5 days



#AsiaCup2022

#AsiaCupT20

#AsiaCup2022

#IndvAfg Virat Kohli an international century after1020 days2 years, 9 months, 16 days33 months, 16 days145 weeks and 5 days Virat Kohli an international century after1020 days 2 years, 9 months, 16 days33 months, 16 days145 weeks and 5 days#AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 #IndvAfg

Most 100s in all international cricket

100 Sachin Tendulkar (782 inngs)

71 Virat Kohli (522)

71 Ricky Ponting (668)

Virat Kohli hits purple patch ahead of T20 World Cup

Kohli has been brilliant in the 2022 Asia Cup. He rediscovered his good form with scores of 35, 59, 60 and an unbeaten 122 runs. The only hiccup was against Pakistan (out for a duck) on Sunday [September 4].

Overall, he has amassed 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and strike rate of 147.59

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



33y 307d - Virat Kohli

31y 299d - Suryakumar Yadav

31y 190d - Rohit Sharma

#INDvAFG #AsiaCup Oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred:33y 307d - Virat Kohli31y 299d - Suryakumar Yadav31y 190d - Rohit Sharma Oldest Indian to score a T20I hundred:33y 307d - Virat Kohli31y 299d - Suryakumar Yadav31y 190d - Rohit Sharma#INDvAFG #AsiaCup

The No.3 batter will be a vital cog for the Men in Blue at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. India will hope that he continues to entertain the fans and help his side win only their second T20WC title after a 15-years-gap.

The former Indian captain will also be seen in action during the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa in September-October. While the Aussies will play three T20Is, the Proteas will participate in a three-match T20I and ODI series each.

