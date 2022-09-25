[Watch] Arjun Tendulkar does bhangra with Yuvraj Singh's father while training with him in Chandigarh 

Arjun Tendulkar, who is currently in Chandigarh for the ongoing JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament, has been toiling hard in the nets under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj, at DAV College.

While Arjun has been working hard to improve his game with Yograj's help in the Tricity, he was also spotted sharing a light moment with the former India cricketer. Arjun and Yograj also performed some bhangra steps together. A video of the two grooving to the steps of the traditional folk dance has gone viral on social media.

The 27th edition of the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament commenced on September 22 in Chandigarh. A total of 16 teams from across the country are participating in the latest season of the competition.

Arjun is a part of the Goa Cricket Association team, which is placed in Pool A alongside Punjab Cricket Club, Players Academy XI, and PSPB. The 12-day tournament will be held at six different venues in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula.

Arjun Tendulkar trained under the watchful eyes of Yograj Singh at the latter's academy

Arjun Tendulkar was recently spotted batting in the nets at the DAV College. Yograj Singh can be seen having a conversation with the young cricketer during a practice session in some pictures shared on social media.

The budding cricketer, who started his domestic career with the Mumbai team, has switched allegiances to Goa. The bowling all-rounder decided to move his base to Goa in search of better opportunities and more game time.

Notably, Arjun has been a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for the past two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 23-year-old is yet to make his debut in the cash-rich league.

He made his debut for the Mumbai domestic team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021. The left-armer bagged two wickets from as many games in the T20 tournament.

