"You're one hell of a cricketer, but much better human being"- AB de Villiers leaves heartwarming message for birthday boy Virat Kohli

Former South African batter and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers shared an emotional message for Virat Kohli on the latter's 34th birthday. The duo are the best of friends and the whole cricketing fraternity has been in awe of their camaraderie.

De Villiers is currently in Bangalore but can't meet Kohli as the latter is representing Team India down under at the T20 World Cup. But that didn't stop 'Mr. 360' from leaving a heartwarming message for his best buddy.

Here's what AB de Villiers had to say in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle:

"Hello V, my biscuit. I hope you are doing well. I am currently in Bangalore. It’s quite ironic because I am sitting here and sending this message just to wish you a happy birthday on the fifth of November. I hope you have a fantastic day. You are one hell of a cricket player. But you are a much better human being. Thank you very much for your friendship. Thanks for being a great teammate and just a great man overall."

AB de Villiers is hopeful of an India vs South Africa final

AB de Villiers also wished Virat Kohli all the best for the remainder of the T20 World Cup and hopes that Team India will play the final against South Africa. It is quite a possibility since the two teams have been highly consistent and could well face each other at the MCG next Sunday.

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Virat, that was incredibly special my friend! The best of the best Virat, that was incredibly special my friend! The best of the best👏

De Villiers concluded his message by saying:

"Happy birthday, my bud, and all the very best with the World Cup to you and the whole Indian team. I really hope you go all the way and have fun. Maybe you find South Africa in the final. It will be very entertaining. But happy birthday, Virri, have a great day, and I am thinking of you. Cheers!"

Will Virat Kohli finally be able to win that elusive T20 World Cup title this year? Let us know in the comments.

