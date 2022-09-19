SA20 Player Auction 2022 Telecast Channel and Live Streaming: When and where to watch South Africa T20 League auction?

The SA20 Player Auction 2022 will take place in Cape Town on Monday, September 19. This is the first-ever player auction of the newly launched T20 league by Cricket South Africa.

CSA's stakeholders have invested a lot in this tournament, having withdrawn from an ODI series against Australia scheduled for January 2023 to keep the South African players free during the league's window. This cost them 30 points from their ICC Cricket World Cup Super League tally.

The SA20 Player Auction 2022 will attract a lot of attention from Indian fans as well because all the team owners are from the IPL. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad own a team each in SA20.

Without further ado, here are all the details you need to know about the inaugural SA20 Player Auction.

List of teams participating in SA20 Player Auction

Six teams, namely MI Cape Town, Joburg Super Kings, SunRisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals, Team Durban and Pretoria Capitals, will be a part of this auction. Team Durban is owned by the Lucknow Super Giants and is yet to be officially named.

Where to watch SA20 Player Auction 2022 in India and South Africa?

Joburg Super Kings



2 PM (SAST)

5.30 PM (IST)



Get a piece of all the SA20 Action set to happen today at Cape town! 2 PM (SAST) 5.30 PM (IST)

The inaugural SA20 Player Auction will be live on Jio TV, Viacom18 and Sony Sports network in India. As per a tweet posted by Joburg Super Kings, the auction will also be live on the aforementioned media channels.

Fans in South Africa can follow this auction live on SuperSport (Channel 201). They can get live updates on the official SA20 website.

At what time will SA20 Player Auction 2022 start?

The player auction will start at 5:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Monday, September 19..

How many players are part of the SA20 Auction?

Nqobile Ndlovu



318 players can be auctionioned (over 500 were interested)



- 22 players have been pre-signed

- Teams will have a R34 mil ($2 mil) salary budget

- player base price R1.7 mil



Auction live on



All 318 players



List Of #SA20 Auction Players Is Out 318 players can be auctionioned (over 500 were interested) - 22 players have been pre-signed - Teams will have a R34 mil ($2 mil) salary budget - player base price R1.7 mil Auction live on All 318 players

More than 500 players registered themselves for the CSA T20 League, but only 318 made it to the final list of players. Former Indian U-19 captain Unmukt Chand is the only name from India on the list, but he has registered himself as an American player.

CSA T20 League Player List

Some big names like Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi, Ross Taylor, Mitchell McClenaghan, Harry Tector, Lewis Gregory, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Chandimal, Alzarri Joseph and Ryan Burl are a part of the auction. You can check the full list below:

Nqobile Ndlovu



Players 1 to 124 PS, these are in alphabetical order

Which player will earn the biggest contract at the CSA T20 League auction? Share your views in the comments below.

