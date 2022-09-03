Sunrisers Hyderabad appoint Brian Lara as head coach; part ways with Tom Moody 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have appointed Brian Lara as the new head coach of the franchise after parting ways with Tom Moody. The legendary West Indies batter joined the revamped SRH coaching staff last year as a batting coach and strategic advisor.

SRH confirmed the appointment of Lara as their head coach on Saturday across their social media handles. The caption read:

"The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming IPL seasons."

The Kane Williamson-led side finished eighth in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following an inconsistent campaign. SRH underwent major changes in its structure after IPL 2021.

After parting ways with David Warner as captain and player, the franchise also chose to axe Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin from their coaching duties while VVS Laxman accepted a role as the head of the NCA.

Tom Moody served as Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach across two stints

The former Australian cricketer was the head coach of the 2016 IPL winners for seven consecutive seasons before being replaced by Trevor Bayliss. He was appointed as director of cricket operations ahead of the 2021 season before being promoted back to being head coach for the subsequent campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad announced Tom Moody's departure on their social media handles and thanked him for his contributions over the years. The caption read:

"As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours."

Sunrisers Hyderabad mustered only nine wins out of 28 matches in Tom Moody's second stint as head coach of the team. The Orange Army have now finished eighth in the points table in the last two editions. Prior to 2021, the team had made it to the playoffs for five successive seasons.

Do you think Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a fruitful run in the IPL under Brian Lara's guidance? Let us know what you think.

