“You made the most of every given opportunity” - Twitterati react as Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa, on Wednesday, September 14, announced his retirement from all forms of “Indian cricket”. The 36-year-old, who last represented the country in July 2015, was a member of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Despite a bright start to his international career, Uthappa only ended up playing 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, scoring 934 and 249 runs, respectively. While he scored six ODI fifties, his only T20I half-century came exactly 15 years ago, against Pakistan in Durban in a 2007 T20 World Cup group match.

The attacking batter smashed exactly 50 off 39 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. He was one of the players who featured in the bowl-out after the match ended in a tie. Uthappa taking off his cap and bowing to the crowd after hitting the stumps remains a wonderful memory for Indian fans.

The cricketer's former teammates and fans took to Twitter to congratulate him on his career and wish him the best for his future endeavors.

Here’s a compilation of some reactions to the batter's retirement from Indian cricket:

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina twitter.com/robbieuthappa/… Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa



Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina twitter.com/robbieuthappa/… Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa

Thank you all It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.Thank you all ❤️ https://t.co/GvWrIx2NRs Happy Retirement Robbie! Happy endings are always a great start to new beginnings. You've accomplished so much over your career, and the whole nation's gonna miss seeing you play. All the best for your future endeavours brother! ❤️ twitter.com/robbieuthappa/…

BCCI @BCCI twitter.com/robbieuthappa/… Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa



BCCI @BCCI twitter.com/robbieuthappa/… Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa

Thank you all It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.Thank you all ❤️ https://t.co/GvWrIx2NRs Congratulations on the journey and best wishes for the road ahead, @robbieuthappa. 👍 👍 twitter.com/robbieuthappa/…

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 🏻 it was memorable winning the 2007 World Cup together here’s to our many memories on & off the field 🏻 Good luck for the next innings. Lots of love to you & your family! Congratulations on a wonderful career @robbieuthappa ! You made the most of every given opportunity🏻 it was memorable winning the 2007 World Cup togetherhere’s to our many memories on & off the field🏻 Good luck for the next innings. Lots of love to you & your family! Congratulations on a wonderful career @robbieuthappa ! You made the most of every given opportunity 💪🏻 it was memorable winning the 2007 World Cup together 🏆 here’s to our many memories on & off the field 🙌🏻 Good luck for the next innings. Lots of love to you & your family! ❤️ https://t.co/mOw204vb0J

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03

It was a joy to see you bat and the way you confronted bowlers. Wish you well in all the future endeavours. Congratulations on a fabulous career, @robbieuthappa It was a joy to see you bat and the way you confronted bowlers. Wish you well in all the future endeavours. Congratulations on a fabulous career, @robbieuthappa! It was a joy to see you bat and the way you confronted bowlers. Wish you well in all the future endeavours. https://t.co/VF9UYlzj2R

VVS Laxman @VVSLaxman281 Congratulations on a wonderful career @robbieuthappa . To win a T20 World Cup & be a part of 3 IPL winning teams is a feat many dream to achieve. Wishing you all the success & happiness in all your future endeavours🤗 Congratulations on a wonderful career @robbieuthappa. To win a T20 World Cup & be a part of 3 IPL winning teams is a feat many dream to achieve. Wishing you all the success & happiness in all your future endeavours🤗 https://t.co/c0Hqz1Vjek

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Two things I always remember. You Walking down to one of the fastest bowler of that time n hitting him for a six and also walking away when I troubled you;) @robbieuthappa You should be proud of yourself in your career my brother, ur contribution 4 team india n in ipl is immense. Two things I always remember. You Walking down to one of the fastest bowler of that time n hitting him for a six and also walking away when I troubled you;) @robbieuthappa You should be proud of yourself in your career my brother, ur contribution 4 team india n in ipl is immense. https://t.co/wTIFN8R0RC

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Well played @robbieuthappa . Loved calling your graceful batting. You have had such an eventful career and you gave a lot of joy. Gambhir and Uthappa will always be one of the best combinations in the #IPL . Wish you lots of happiness and maybe, we'll call a few games together! Well played @robbieuthappa. Loved calling your graceful batting. You have had such an eventful career and you gave a lot of joy. Gambhir and Uthappa will always be one of the best combinations in the #IPL. Wish you lots of happiness and maybe, we'll call a few games together!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns - T20 World Cup winner.

- 3 time IPL winner.

- Orange cap winner in IPL 2014

- 50(39) against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup.



Thank you, Robin Uthappa. - T20 World Cup winner.- 3 time IPL winner.- Orange cap winner in IPL 2014- 50(39) against Pakistan in 2007 T20 World Cup.Thank you, Robin Uthappa. https://t.co/p44PrQHguQ

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash @robbieuthappa Well done a lovely career, brother man. Wish you an even better second innings @robbieuthappa Well done a lovely career, brother man. Wish you an even better second innings 😊💪

Titu @TituTweets_

63(44) vs DC - Never expected a 36 year old Robin Uthappa turn the clock back in a high pressure playoff chase.



31(15) vs KKR - He kept the momentum going after Rutu's wicket and attacked spin in the middle overs



#RobinUthappa Thank You Clutchappa for these two innings63(44) vs DC - Never expected a 36 year old Robin Uthappa turn the clock back in a high pressure playoff chase.31(15) vs KKR - He kept the momentum going after Rutu's wicket and attacked spin in the middle overs Thank You Clutchappa for these two innings63(44) vs DC - Never expected a 36 year old Robin Uthappa turn the clock back in a high pressure playoff chase.31(15) vs KKR - He kept the momentum going after Rutu's wicket and attacked spin in the middle overs#RobinUthappa https://t.co/SmijMmcGu9

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Robin Uthappa in the IPL:



- 197 innings.

- 4,952 runs.

- 27.51 average.

- 130.35 Strike Rate.

- 27 fifties.

- Orange Cap winner of IPL 2014.

- First to win the trophy and the Orange Cap in the same IPL.



- One of the best contributor in the IPL, thank you Robbie! Robin Uthappa in the IPL:- 197 innings.- 4,952 runs.- 27.51 average.- 130.35 Strike Rate.- 27 fifties.- Orange Cap winner of IPL 2014.- First to win the trophy and the Orange Cap in the same IPL.- One of the best contributor in the IPL, thank you Robbie! https://t.co/d0mF9kPxzv

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Exactly 15 years before announcing his retirement (14 Sep 2007), Robin Uthappa scored his only World Cup fifty (ODI/T20I).



Interestingly he also bowled in the bowl-out same match. Pakistan who lost 0-3 then used regular bowlers while India used Uthappa and Sehwag with Harbhajan. Exactly 15 years before announcing his retirement (14 Sep 2007), Robin Uthappa scored his only World Cup fifty (ODI/T20I).Interestingly he also bowled in the bowl-out same match. Pakistan who lost 0-3 then used regular bowlers while India used Uthappa and Sehwag with Harbhajan.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh We will never forget this celebration of Robin Uthappa when he hitting the ball to stumps in crucial match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2007.



Thank you, Robin Uthappa. We will never forget this celebration of Robin Uthappa when he hitting the ball to stumps in crucial match against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2007. Thank you, Robin Uthappa. https://t.co/S37Lf5ywe3

Siddhartha Vaidyanathan @sidvee A Robin Uthappa memory from 2007:

India chasing 167 v Aus in a T20 in Mumbai. Brett Lee raps him on the gloves with a bouncer, walks up and says, "It's a different ball game, isn't it?" Uthappa's spontaneous response: "But it's the same bat." Robin scores a 26-ball 35. India win. A Robin Uthappa memory from 2007:India chasing 167 v Aus in a T20 in Mumbai. Brett Lee raps him on the gloves with a bouncer, walks up and says, "It's a different ball game, isn't it?" Uthappa's spontaneous response: "But it's the same bat." Robin scores a 26-ball 35. India win.

Aayusha_45 @ayusha_rohitian



That was a classy stuff !

Happy retirement uthappa Robin uthappa could have used opportunity to impress the selectors as he was making a comeback but instead, he played the perfect supportive role by turning the strike to Rohit !That was a classy stuff !Happy retirement uthappa Robin uthappa could have used opportunity to impress the selectors as he was making a comeback but instead, he played the perfect supportive role by turning the strike to Rohit !That was a classy stuff !Happy retirement uthappa👑 https://t.co/vjUMkB7JWQ

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 The short but beautiful career of Uthappa in blue in 4 pictures. One of the most likeable characters in Indian cricket. The short but beautiful career of Uthappa in blue in 4 pictures. One of the most likeable characters in Indian cricket. https://t.co/cX32B9Y3sF

Anshul Talmale @TalmaleAnshul



#robinuthappa #Robbie Unsung hero of 1st World T20 victory Robbin Uthappa retired from international cricket. I still remember your ball out effort. Sixers to Australian Pacers over their head.. and how can I forget your contribution to make KKR IPL champion Unsung hero of 1st World T20 victory Robbin Uthappa retired from international cricket. I still remember your ball out effort. Sixers to Australian Pacers over their head.. and how can I forget your contribution to make KKR IPL champion 🏆 ❤️#robinuthappa #Robbie https://t.co/8gb1MlyejA

“All good things must come to an end” - Robin Uthappa’s retirement note

The Karnataka cricketer took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote:

“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all ❤.”

The elegant right-handed batter also expressed gratitude towards everyone who has been a part of his cricketing journey. He further wrote:

"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being."

While Uthappa did not enjoy much success at the international level, he was an IPL superstar. He won the trophy twice, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021. He was the Orange Cap winner in 2014, smashing 660 runs in 16 matches at an average of 44.

