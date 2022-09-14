“You made the most of every given opportunity” - Twitterati react as Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa, on Wednesday, September 14, announced his retirement from all forms of “Indian cricket”. The 36-year-old, who last represented the country in July 2015, was a member of the Indian team that lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.
Despite a bright start to his international career, Uthappa only ended up playing 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, scoring 934 and 249 runs, respectively. While he scored six ODI fifties, his only T20I half-century came exactly 15 years ago, against Pakistan in Durban in a 2007 T20 World Cup group match.
The attacking batter smashed exactly 50 off 39 balls, striking four fours and two sixes. He was one of the players who featured in the bowl-out after the match ended in a tie. Uthappa taking off his cap and bowing to the crowd after hitting the stumps remains a wonderful memory for Indian fans.
The cricketer's former teammates and fans took to Twitter to congratulate him on his career and wish him the best for his future endeavors.
Here’s a compilation of some reactions to the batter's retirement from Indian cricket:
“All good things must come to an end” - Robin Uthappa’s retirement note
The Karnataka cricketer took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Sharing a heartfelt note, he wrote:
“It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all ❤.”
The elegant right-handed batter also expressed gratitude towards everyone who has been a part of his cricketing journey. He further wrote:
"It's been 20 years since I started playing professional cricket, and it has been the greatest honour to represent my country and state, Karnataka - wonderful journey of ups and downs; one that has been fulfilling, rewarding, enjoyable and has allowed me to grow as a human being."
While Uthappa did not enjoy much success at the international level, he was an IPL superstar. He won the trophy twice, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2021. He was the Orange Cap winner in 2014, smashing 660 runs in 16 matches at an average of 44.