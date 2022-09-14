"All good things must come to an end" - Robin Uthappa announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket

Robin Uthappa retired from all forms of Indian cricket on Wednesday, September 14. The right-handed batter shared a special note on his social media handles to announce his decision.

Uthappa's last appearance in international cricket came against Zimbabwe in 2015. Despite being in and out of the national team, the swashbuckling batter established himself as one of the top draws in the Indian Premier League.

The seasoned campaigner was an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side during the last two editions of the cash-rich league.

Announcing his retirement, Uthappa wrote on Twitter:

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you all."

Robin Uthappa played 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is and finished with 1183 runs in international cricket. The 36-year-old was a part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007.

He achieved significant successes while playing in the IPL, amassing 4952 runs from 205 games. With 660 runs from 16 matches, Uthappa was the highest run-scorer in Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning campaign in 2014.

Robin Uthappa could be seen in action in global franchise-based T20 leagues

Robin Uthappa, in his statement, revealed that he is retiring from all forms of Indian cricket, suggesting that he won't be seen in action during the IPL or domestic cricket. However, the dynamic batter could be seen playing in global T20 leagues in the coming months.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement earlier this month, had mentioned that many franchises have shown interest in signing him. Uthappa could also take a similar route, shifting his focus to the new leagues.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the batter has asked for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in foreign T20 leagues. He was in decent form during IPL 2022, mustering 230 runs from 12 games, including two stunning half-centuries.

