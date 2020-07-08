10 greatest quotes by MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been at his witty best in press conferences throughout his career.

In this piece, we try to narrow down MS Dhoni's 10 best quotes.

MS Dhoni turned 39 years old yesterday

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni turned 39 years old yesterday and in a 16-year international career, we have seen him constantly sprout witticisms. Various reporters have been on the receiving end of MS Dhoni's tongue-in-cheek replies over the years, providing some much-needed entertainment during the dull press conferences.

From asking a reporter to come sit next to him to churning out philosophical lines at will, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has given media outlets countless headlines. In this article, we take a look at MS Dhoni's 10 greatest quotes.

#10 'You die, you die. You don't see which is the better way to die' - MS Dhoni, 2012

In the period of a year in the 2011/12 season, India experienced their worst Test run under MS Dhoni. After suffering an embarrassing 4-0 whitewash at the hands of hosts England, the same fate befell them Down Under during the Australian summer. After the two humiliating series losses, MS Dhoni was asked to compare them, and he came up with this gem.

#9 'From Kishore Kumar, we have gone to Sean Paul' - MS Dhoni, 2012

Immediately after the 2011/12 Australia debacle, India were set to field a far younger side in the ODI series that followed. When asked about this transition, MS Dhoni quipped that the Indian team had gone from the famous Bollywood singer to the Jamaican hip-hop star.

#8 'Another 20 days and you can apply for citizenship' - MS Dhoni, 2015

During the 2014-15 Aussie summer, India toured the country to play 4 Tests, a series which is remembered for MS Dhoni's shock retirement from the format. Soon after the Tests got over, though, India were slated to play England and the hosts in the Carlton Mid Tri-series. Their stay at Australia was thus extended to 4 months, resulting in the keeper's hilarious comment.

