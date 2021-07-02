10 Instagram posts that prove MS Dhoni is the ultimate Family Man

Former India captain MS Dhoni is often referred to as Captain Cool for his calm and composed avatar on the field. During an illustrious international career, there were very few instances when he lost his composure on the cricket pitch.

Away from the ground, he is known as a loving husband and a doting dad. MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Rawat often keep their fans updated about what they are up to through their respective social media accounts. Be it a family holiday, a new pet for their Ranchi farmhouse or daughter Ziva’s cute avatars, the Dhonis rarely disappoint their admirers.

Although MS Dhoni last played international cricket in 2019 and might not be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for too much longer, he continues to enjoy a crazy and loyal fan following.

MS Dhoni’s picture perfect moments

Let's take a look at MS Dhoni 'the family man' through some candid pictures of the cricketing superstar.

#1 Three’s family

MS Dhoni with Ziva and Sakshi. Pic: Sakshi Dhoni/ Instagram

The bonding between a father, mother and child is blessed and truly special. Sakshi encapsulates the sacred relationship perfectly with this lovely family snap. Sakshi shared this picture on the 10th wedding anniversary of the Dhoni couple and wrote a lengthy post which defines their relationship.

#2 The naughty couple

MS Dhoni leaves Sakshi tongue-tied. Pic: Sakshi Dhoni/ Instagram

In another picture from the same post, Sakshi is seen teasing MS Dhoni, who seems to enjoy all the attention coming his way. The mischievous picture captures the light-hearted romance of the star couple.

#3 Always backing each other

Made for each other: MS Dhoni and Sakshi. Pic: Sakshi Dhoni/ Instagram

Being a couple has its fair share of ups and downs, but it is all about sticking together and moving forward as one. Despite his busy schedule during his playing days, MS Dhoni tried to spend as much quality time as possible with his family. And Sakshi has stood by her hubby like a rock, through thick and thin. This adorable image goes a long way in capturing their relationship in its entirety.

#4 Truly, madly, deeply in love

Blossoming Love: MS Dhoni and Sakshi. Pic: Sakshi Dhoni/ Instagram

When MS Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi Rawat in a private ceremony, he left millions of his fans surprised. Over the years though, MS Dhoni has proved himself to be a loving, caring husband, as evident from Sakshi’s adorable posts. This one shared by Mrs Dhoni is a throwback to the early days of their love life. Sakshi uploaded the picture with the caption:

“2008 ..... n the years after! ❤ #flashback #timeaftertime.”

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande