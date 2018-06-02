10 players you might not know played for Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils have been one of the unluckiest teams in the history of the IPL. They have had a couple of years that went their way (2009 and 2012) but they have also had many seasons where they were stuck at the bottom of the points table struggling for wins.

So, what happened? Did they have such a horrible team that they just couldn’t win an IPL title? No. In fact, they’ve had a lot of great players who started their IPL career at Delhi Daredevils. However, poor team management combined with poor decision making led them to release these players, who then went on to have legendary IPL careers.

This post highlights some of those players who you probably didn’t know where once part of the DD camp. Maybe, in the process, we will uncover the reasons for their failures.

If there is any player that I may have left out then please feel free to voice your opinion in the comment section below.

10. Mahela Jayawardene (2012-2014)

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene arrived at Delhi in 2012 - a camp where he spent 3 years. To redeem themselves after a poor performance in 2011, DD bought Mahela Jayawardene. His experience was going to be crucial to DD’s success in the coming years.

Although a lot rested on his shoulders, he couldn’t quite perform as well as his team had hoped. In 2012, he scored 335 runs in 16 matches. This was also one of Delhi’s best years in the IPL as they topped the points table.

He displayed a similar performance in 2013 scoring 331 runs in 15 matches with a poor strike-rate of 105.75. However, this year Delhi ended up at the bottom of the points table.

He didn’t get to play a single game in 2014 and was released the following year. This was also the last we had seen from him in the IPL.