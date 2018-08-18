10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli

18th August 2008. This date holds a special place in the history of Indian Cricket. A passionate and chubby teen, who led India to the U19 World Cup victory a few months prior to that date, made his ODI debut for the Indian Team against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Since then, what we have witnessed are some staggering numbers in Limited Overs as well as Test Cricket by the flamboyant Delhi-lad

Currently, Virat Kohli's Numbers in International Matches read: 9779 Runs in ODIs @58.21 || 2102 runs in T20Is @48.88 || 5794 runs in Tests @53.65, and a total of 57 International Centuries even before his 30th Birthday. These are some staggering numbers by Virat Kohli who has been India's best batsman across formats for a few years now.

Celebrating a decade of the absolute masterclass, let's take a look at the top 10 quotes on the Indian Captain from cricketing Legends and Experts from all over the world.

Special Mention : "Sachin was an Emotion. Kohli is an Experience." - Trendulkar.

#1 Brian Lara.

"He's just an unbelievable batsman. No need to say anymore." - Brian Lara.

The Prince Of West Indian Cricket, known to play long classical Test Innings, summed up his thoughts about Virat Kohli in rather few words.

Virat Kohli moved ahead of Caribbean legend Brian Lara in the all-time career-high Player Rankings for Test batsmen in January 2018. When a legendary batsman of a certain era says you're unbelievable, you definitely are.

#2 Sir Vivian Richards.

"I love watching Virat Kohli bat. I love his aggression and serious passion that I used to have. He reminds me of myself."

- Sir VIV Richards.

Often regarded as the Greatest ODI Batsman of all-time, Windies Great Sir Richards praised Kohli after his exploits in a Test Series between India and Australia in 2013, which India won 4-0.

The original Master Blaster of World Cricket has complimented Virat Kohli numerous times.

