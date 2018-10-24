11 Players who won the Man of the Match in IPL Finals

The IPL trophy

The Indian Premier League has always been a cricket festival in India in which 8 teams battle to win the coveted trophy. This cricket carnival lasts for around 2 months with all the teams fighting hard to achieve supremacy. Ultimately, one team rises above all, lifting the trophy after a nail-biting competition.

Chennai Super Kings with their incredible consistency have played the most number of IPL finals (6 times). Despite being banned for 2 years, the team made an emphatic return and won the 11th edition of IPL in 2018. Mumbai Indians have remained as the second best team of IPL reaching the final 4 times.

The final match is the most crucial match of the entire series as the winning team takes the trophy home. Performing well in the final is every player’s dream. The pressure is at the topmost level during the finals, which makes it difficult to perform well. However, winning the Man of the Match award in the final is the most prestigious moment for every IPL player.

In the 11 seasons of IPL, the world has found such 11 top class players who know how to handle the pressure in crucial situations. Those 11 players who won the Man of the Match award in the final match of 11 seasons of IPL are as follows-

#11 Shane Watson - Chennai Super Kings (2018)

Shane Watson's 117 runs helped Chennai win their 3rd IPL title in 2018

Shane Watson proved to be the best buy for CSK in 2018. Chennai Super Kings bought Watson for $775,000. Watson scored 555 runs in return which was his best aggregate among all the seasons of IPL. Regarding his bowling, he picked up 6 wickets at the economy of 7.93 runs per over.

Watson emerged as the best all-rounder for CSK in 2018. The opening partnership between Watson and Rayudu proved to be the best thing for MS Dhoni’s side. The blistering form of Watson continued in the finals as he scored 117 runs against the mighty Sunrisers Hyderabad. Watson got the reward for his century in the form of the Player of the Match award as he led Chennai to their 3rd title.

