"17.5 cr barbad Benstokes"- Top 10 funny memes as MI struggle their way to 157/8 vs CSK in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians have managed to score 157/8 in the first innings of the 12th IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Rohit Sharma began with a flurry of boundaries and raced off to 21 (off 13 balls). Tushar Deshpande cut short his blazing cameo by cleaning him up in the 4th over. Ishan Kishan (32) took over the role of aggressor from Sharma and hit a couple of fours in the next overs.

Ravindra Jadeja came into the attack after the powerplay and dismissed Kishan to trigger a middle-order collapse. Jadeja (3/20) and Mitchell Santner (2/28) bowled well in tandem and strangled the scoring while picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Tim David (31), Tilak Varma (22), and Hrithik Shokeen (18*) played effective cameos to push MI's total north of 150. Tushar Deshpande picked up two wickets and displayed signs of potential.

Reflecting on the first innings at the mid-innings break, CSK spinner Santner said:

"It's probably a little bit below par. It's just starting to spin a little bit with the slower balls holding in the surface. Started off a little flat. It was skidding on quite nicely and that length was important."

"We saw a couple grip and we changed our plan to go slow and add some overspin into it. Jadeja was really good. It's awesome (the atmosphere). First time after a few years, we got to play at home and coming here, it's a cracker crowd. It's pretty loud out here, definitely different to New Zealand."

