2 former RCB players who won IPL 2023 trophy with CSK

Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 trophy earlier today (May 30) by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Super Kings clinched their fifth trophy with a five-wicket victory against the defending champions.

On paper, the Chennai Super Kings did not have the strongest team in the tournament. They suffered four injury blows during the season as Mukesh Choudhary, Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson, and Sisanda Magala missed a majority of the matches due to injuries. Even Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana missed the first few games because of national duty.

Still, MS Dhoni's brilliant captaincy and a fantastic team effort guided the Chennai Super Kings to the IPL 2023 trophy. There has been a lot of shuffling in the IPL teams because of the mega auction, and quite a few players have left their franchises, landing up in new ones.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the league. They have had an excellent rivalry with the Chennai Super Kings. The two south India-based franchises have had some names in their squads over the years. In fact, current RCB captain Faf du Plessis was once a part of the Chennai Super Kings team.

In this article, we will look at the two such former Royal Challengers Bangalore players who won the IPL 2023 trophy with Chennai Super Kings.

#1 Shivam Dube won IPL 2023 trophy with CSK

Shivam Dube announced his arrival in Indian domestic cricket with his big-hitting for Mumbai. The left-handed batter grabbed the headlines with his six-hitting abilities and soon found a place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad.

Dube was not so consistent while playing for RCB. Fans felt that he had a lot of potential, but in 15 matches for the team, he managed only 169 runs at an average of 16.9 and a strike rate of 122.46. His highest score was 27*.

RCB released him ahead of IPL 2021. He joined the Rajasthan Royals next, but even they released him after one season. Dube moved to CSK last year and won his first IPL title today. He was one of the MVPs of CSK in IPL 2023 as he aggregated 386 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 158.85.

#2 Moeen Ali won his second IPL trophy with CSK

Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube were teammates at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both all-rounders were released from RCB after the 2020 season ended. Ali played 19 games for RCB, aggregating 309 runs and picking up 10 wickets.

CSK handed him a contract before IPL 2021, and he ended up winning his first IPL trophy that year itself. Ali starred in CSK's triumph, aggregating 357 runs and scalping six wickets in the season.

Earlier today, Ali won his second IPL title. He did a better job with the ball for Chennai Super Kings this season. He bagged nine wickets in 14 matches, including a match-winning four-wicket haul against the Lucknow Super Giants in Chennai.

