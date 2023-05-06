2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by CSK in their IPL 2023 match vs MI

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to winning ways at Chepauk as they eased past the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in Match 49 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 6.

With the victory, the Super Kings moved up to second spot in the standings. They now have 13 points from 11 matches and are still very much in contention for a playoff berth as well as a spot in the top two.

While Chennai have a couple of home games to come and are primed to contest for the title, they haven't been at their best in the recent past. Having won only one of their last four matches, they will want to build momentum as the business end of the league stage approaches.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by CSK in their IPL 2023 match against MI.

#3 Mistake - MS Dhoni and Co. could've boosted their net run rate even further

Ambati Rayudu struck a six but was dismissed off the very next delivery

Ruturaj Gaikwad's burst in the powerplay meant that CSK were well ahead of the asking rate right from the start of the chase. Even in the middle overs, with Devon Conway holding one end up, they were in full control.

The Super Kings reached the 100-run mark in the 13th over and had lost only two wickets by then. They had an excellent chance to significantly boost their net run rate by scaling down the target in rapid fashion, but were rather sedate with their approach.

Ambati Rayudu was dismissed, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease. While Dube and Conway had a 25-run partnership, the home side couldn't cruise home as soon as expected. They eventually got over the line in the 18th over.

CSK now have a net run rate of 0.409, and all the other teams in the top four beat them at that metric. They could've strengthened their playoff case even further had they pushed for the win.

#2 Masterstroke - CSK's new-ball bowling was the best it has been in a while

Tushar Deshpande reclaimed the Purple Cap with his two wickets against MI

Coming into the game against MI, CSK's main powerplay bowler Deepak Chahar was wicketless in the competition. With Akash Singh proving to be expensive in a few games and Tushar Deshpande being an unpredictable entity, MS Dhoni turned to Chahar immediately after the swing bowler became fit.

Chahar clearly isn't at his best, but he managed to make his first inroads of the season. After Deshpande set the tone by castling Cameron Green, he prised out Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma by forcing them to go against the grain.

Chahar and Deshpande bowled three overs each in the powerplay, hitting the right lengths and constantly asking questions of the Mumbai batters. The away side managed only 34 runs in the first six overs, losing three wickets in the process.

#1 Mistake - Ravindra Jadeja wasn't bowled out in time once again

Ravindra Jadeja's fourth over was held back once again by the Super Kings skipper

For the third game on the trot, Dhoni's usage of Ravindra Jadeja raised questions. The CSK skipper hasn't been willing out bowl out the left-arm spinner's quota early, with his last over often costing the team runs at the death.

Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana took over from Jadeja, with the all-rounder brought back in the 17th over. Nehal Wadhera picked up a few boundaries in that over, with MI getting a much-needed boost towards the end of their innings.

Jadeja should have bowled his four overs on the trot. The result was that his figures were once again ruined by an expensive last over.

