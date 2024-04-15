2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by CSK in their IPL 2024 match vs MI

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an excellent outing at the Wankhede Stadium as they beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in Match 29 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 14.

The win, their second on the trot, took the Men in Yellow to eight points from six matches. They've won five of their last six meetings against their fellow five-time champions and find themselves in a decent position to make a serious playoff push.

That said, though, it wasn't a perfect game from the Super Kings. They reached an about-par total, and it was only thanks to an inspired spell of bowling from the returning Matheesha Pathirana that they got over the line.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by CSK in their IPL 2024 match against MI.

#3 Mistake - The Super Kings were too circumspect against Mohammad Nabi in the powerplay

Spinners don't generally enjoy the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, but Mohammad Nabi managed to bowl three economical overs to one of the best spin-hitting units in IPL 2024.

Nabi conceded just 19 runs in the three overs he bowled, two of which came in the powerplay. That was largely because the CSK batters didn't try to take him on and were instead keen on getting their eye in.

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane were the primary culprits as they allowed Hardik Pandya to squeeze in three overs of spin with ease. They shouldn't have let Nabi settle, given the conditions and the match situation.

#2 Masterstroke - CSK got their death-bowling plans spot-on

Dwayne Bravo and Eric Simons must take some of the credit for the masterful way in which CSK have executed their death-bowling plans in IPL 2024. The Super Kings have been one of the best teams at that phase of the innings and turned in another inspired display against MI's big hitters.

Tushar Deshpande and Shardul Thakur mixed things up well, asking Mumbai to target the longer boundary. They took pace off whenever necessary and resorted to wide lines, away from the hitting arc of the batters. Importantly, their execution was close to perfect.

Pathirana did his thing, with yorkers and slower balls, and Chennai managed to contain players of the ilk of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David and Romario Shepherd.

#1 Mistake - MS Dhoni should've batted higher

Dhoni faced four balls [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

MS Dhoni's knee is perhaps troubling him, but even if he's able to park himself at the crease and play a few more overs, he should consider doing it. The former CSK skipper is hitting the ball as well as he ever has, and his team needs him to take on pace at the death.

Daryl Mitchell's woeful struggle in the middle nearly cost the away side the match, but Dhoni came in with four balls to go and smacked three sixes to take them to a defendable total. It's been a recurring pattern, with Mitchell and Co. struggling to lay bat on ball while MSD watches on from the dugout.

It can't happen anymore, and Dhoni needs to have an entry point around the 16th over, at the very latest.