2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by LSG in their IPL 2023 match vs SRH

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) moved into the top four of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, May 13, after beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

With the win, Lucknow arrested the disappointing momentum of a five-game streak in which they notched up only three points. They currently have 13 points from 12 matches, one more than fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals (RR).

LSG's next match will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI), who are third in the standings with 14 points. They will need to be at their best against the five-time champions, who have really come into their own, and can't afford to make elementary strategic errors.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by LSG in their IPL 2023 match against SRH.

#3 Mistake - Lucknow aren't using Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan properly

Ravi Bishnoi has bowled only two overs in each of LSG's last two matches

LSG's main men in the bowling department haven't been at their best this season. The same was apparent against SRH too, with Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi bowling a combined four overs that cost 53 runs.

While Avesh was picked off for four boundaries in the only over he bowled in the powerplay and later sent one down at the death, Bishnoi's two overs in the middle-overs phase weren't too accurate. The duo has done themselves no favors with their inconsistency, but their roles aren't clearly defined either.

Is Avesh a top-tail bowler who will majorly feature in the powerplay and at the death? Or is he a middle-overs hit-the-deck enforcer who will look to produce breakthroughs?

What about Bishnoi? Amit Mishra was brought on ahead of him against SRH, and the young leg-spinner hasn't bowled out his quota even on friendly tracks quite a few times.

LSG need to find a way to get the best out of the domestic duo, who are among their most important players.

#2 Masterstroke - LSG finally picked Prerak Mankad and sent him in at No. 3

Prerak Mankad made the most of his first real opportunity in the league

The No. 3 position has been a major source of concern for LSG, who have already tried out five players at the spot. Prerak Mankad was the latest addition to the list against SRH, and he might be their best bet to come in at the fall of the first wicket.

The decision to play Mankad was the right one, with Deepak Hooda enduring a miserable run of form this season. Also crucial was the decision to send him in at No. 3 ahead of the likes of Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya, who are better utilized lower down the order.

Mankad is the kind of batter who can construct an innings while also striking big blows after he is set and might not be too effective in the middle order. He proved his worth against the Sunrisers, making an assured unbeaten 64 that took LSG over the line.

#1 Mistake - The Super Giants continue to use Marcus Stoinis ahead of Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran hammered 44 runs off just 13 balls to take the game away from SRH

The decision to send in Marcus Stoinis at No. 4, ahead of Nicholas Pooran, eventually paid off against SRH. Stoinis struggled at the start but found his range as he grew into his innings, striking three sixes. Pooran, meanwhile, sauntered in and hammered 44 off just 13 balls to take LSG home.

However, this might not be the best course of action for the Super Giants going forward. Pooran is one of their best hitters of spin, yet they've continually forced Stoinis to start his innings while facing up against the slower bowlers. The West Indian, as a result, has always had to attack from the outset.

Stoinis needs some time to settle into his innings, while Pooran doesn't. That might be the reason why they want to use the Aussie higher up the order, and the right-left combination could also be another factor.

But with Pooran being a solid hitter of off-spin and Stoinis not always able to accelerate after a slow start, this tactic needs a serious rethink. The dynamic southpaw should be ideally batting at No. 4, with Stoinis perhaps used as a finisher instead.

