2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by MI in their IPL 2023 match vs GT

The Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their fourth loss in IPL 2023 as they were humbled by a 55-run margin by defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans were asked to bat first by MI skipper Rohit Sharma, and they racked up a massive 207/6 thanks to Shubman Gill's half-century and enterprising scores in the forties by David Miller and Abhinav Manohar. In response, the wheels came off Mumbai's chase even before they could get going as the scoring rate was kept in check throughout the course of the second innings.

GT never let them off the hook and dominated from start to finish as they wrapped up a convincing win that took them level with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the points table.

We take a look at two mistakes and a masterstroke that MI, who have suffered back-to-back defeats, made against GT.

#3 Mistake - Usage of Cameron Green with the ball

It was a forgettable outing with the ball for Cameron Green against GT (File image).

Cameron Green is primarily a batting all-rounder, and while he has bowled useful overs with the ball for MI in IPL 2023, they got it wrong against GT. Not only did he enter the game on the back of an expensive outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but they also threw him into the deep end with some difficult overs.

Green was handed the last over of the powerplay - often considered the most difficult in the phase. Shubman Gill tore into him and ensured that the Titans went from 33/1 to 50/1 by the end of it. The Australian was then recalled to bowl the 18th over against a set Abhinav Manohar and David Miller, with the former severe on even short and back-of-a-length deliveries.

Overall, Green was hammered for 39 runs off his two wicketless overs. A frontline seamer in Arjun Tendulkar was given just two overs despite bowling well upfront. Green being preferred instead was quite a bizarre move on skipper Rohit Sharma's part.

#2 Masterstroke - Dangling the carrot with Piyush Chawla post the powerplay

Piyush Chawla has been phenomenal in the middle-overs for MI in IPL 2023 (Picture Credits: BCCI).

Rohit did pull one back and corrected his error by introducing Piyush Chawla the moment the powerplay was done. The veteran leggie has been MI's standout bowler this season and he struck instantly by inducing a false stroke out of GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who has shown intent to hit out against spin in the middle overs in recent matches.

While the ball was in the arc, Chawla's release point made it difficult for Pandya to get underneath it, as was duly pointed out by the commentators on air. He repeated the same and prised out Vijay Shankar's wicket as he got the all-rounder holing out at long-on.

With Gill getting into his groove and MI needing a wicket to get back into the contest, Rohit's decision to dangle the carrot and bring Chawla on soon after the powerplay was vindicated. As was the team selection, with Kumar Kartikeya replacing Hrithik Shokeen and providing the visitors with a left-arm spin option against a right-handed heavy GT lineup.

#1 Mistake - Batting Suryakumar Yadav at No. 5

Suryakumar Yadav batting at No. 5 backfired for MI (File image).

While entry points take precedence over batting positions in T20s, MI simply didn't get it right with regards to Suryakumar Yadav's entry against GT. Green walked out at No. 3 again after Pandya nipped Rohit's innings in the bud towards the end of the second over.

The scoring rate didn't see a massive upswing, however, even as the required rate sure did. Once Ishan Kishan perished, Tilak Varma was substituted in, perhaps to keep the left-right combination going with left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad unleashing his googlies at will.

Tilak's stay was short-lived, though, as Rashid Khan trapped him in front. Suryakumar walked out after the eighth over was completed, and for someone considered to be the best T20 batter on the planet at present, this was a bad move on the part of MI.

If anything, the absence of a flying start in a steep chase would have also warranted Suryakumar to walk in at the fall of the first wicket. The asking rate proved far too big a mountain to ace for him as well. Despite looking good during his brief stay, he couldn't leave a big impact.

What is the biggest concern for MI after their loss to GT in IPL 2023? Have your say in the comments section below!

