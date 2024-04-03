2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by RCB in their IPL 2024 match vs LSG

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dropped points for the third time in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they fell by 28 runs to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 2.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been a bittersweet venue for the Royal Challengers, and they experienced another humbling defeat in front of their home crowd. Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Mayank Yadav were the stars of the show, and the contest was never really close.

Staring at another underwhelming IPL campaign, RCB need to go back to the drawing board and try to string a few wins together. They were off the mark from a tactical standpoint against the Super Giants and can't afford to be making the same errors over and over again.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by RCB in their IPL 2024 match against LSG.

#3 Mistake - RCB didn't pick Vyshak Vijaykumar in the XI despite bowling first

Vyshak Vijaykumar was the pick of the RCB bowlers in their loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He used his cutters and bouncers to great effect in an otherwise one-sided chase, dismissing Phil Salt and conceding just 23 runs in his four overs.

Bizarrely, even though they were bowling first, Bengaluru didn't pick Vyshak in their XI. They went without any bowlers known for their ability in the middle overs, with a powerplay dominant pace attack and an undercooked spin unit.

RCB simply had to find a place for Vyshak, especially after dropping Alzarri Joseph, even if that meant they'd have to sideline a batting option like Anuj Rawat. But their poor selection strategies came back to haunt them once again.

#2 Masterstroke - RCB's bowlers were impressive with their death bowling for the most part

Death bowling was expected to be a concern for RCB, given the composition of their side. But while Pooran struck five sixes to get LSG to an above-par total, the home side's bowlers did well for the most part.

Five overs, between the 14th and the 18th of the first innings, cost only 25 runs. Yash Dayal conceded only seven runs in the two overs he bowled, keeping the ball just inside the wide line and taking pace off. Reece Topley chipped in with a two-run over as well.

Even in the last over, which saw Pooran hit two sixes, Mohammed Siraj bowled four good balls. The best possible results were not achieved, but it was a smart plan from the RCB bowlers to play to their strengths and execute wide yorkers.

#1 Mistake - RCB sent in Glenn Maxwell ahead of Cameron Green

When the second wicket of the chase fell in the last over of the powerplay, RCB had Rajat Patidar at the crease and had to choose between the rest of their batters to send in.

Glenn Maxwell generally bats at No. 4, but it was the perfect time to use the other resources at their disposal. Cameron Green, arguably a better player of pace, could've been sent in to complement Patidar, who could've taken on spin. There was even a case to sub in Mahipal Lomror at that stage of the innings, given the kind of hitting form he is.

However, RCB decided to expose Maxwell to Mayank Yadav, and he played a rash shot to perish. It was always going to be a tall order for the side after that.