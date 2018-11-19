IPL 2019: 2 players CSK could have released in the trade window

Chennai Super Kings

Though IPL 2019 is more than four months away, the fans have already been enjoying the off-field action like the trade window and the lead-up to the auction. Rajasthan is the fortunate venue for the massive auction to be held on 16 December, but before that the teams got an opportunity to make some decisive changes in the squad through the trade window.

Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, and Delhi Daredevils are the five teams who have made great use of the first ever transfer window. Over 80 players were released in the trade, including famous cricketers like Brendon McCullum, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan, to name a few.

Defending Champions CSK, however, revealed that they had released just three players - Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma, and Mark Wood. They failed to release some of the unproven names in the squad, which could work against them in the 2019 season.

Here, we take a look at two cricketers CSK could have released in the trade window.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is an international cricketer of great repute. He is a right-handed lower order batsman and an orthodox right arm off break spinner. He made his first appearance in 1998 against New Zealand.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan was involved in a controversy after the 2008 IPL match between KXIP and MI at Mohali. While the team players were shaking hands, he reportedly slapped Punjab pace bowler Sreesanth in the face. That moment affected Mumbai Indians' fair play points too.

Harbhajan was brought by CSK in the 2018 IPL auction. But despite being labeled an all-rounder, he hasn't been able to deliver a lot in either batting or bowling.

Harbhajan hasn't been particularly useful to the team due to his lack of specialization. Moreover, he has passed his age to be a good fielder too. CSK might have benefited by letting him go.

