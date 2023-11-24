3 all-rounders CSK can look to sign as Ben Stokes' replacement ft. Gerald Coetzee

Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that star all-rounder Ben Stokes will not turn up for the 2024 edition of the league in order to manage his workload.

The England Test skipper proved to be the franchise's most expensive signing in history at the previous auction, having been snapped up for a whopping ₹16.25 crore. Having come out of ODI retirement for the recently concluded World Cup, he played as a pure batter, with a dodgy knee keeping him away from bowling duties.

Stokes is expected to go under the knife at some point even as a five-match Test series in India beckons towards the end of January 2024.

Expand Tweet

While it isn't clear if CSK will definitely release Stokes from their roster with the deadline for retentions set for Sunday, November 26, one would reckon it makes sense for them to do so. Releasing the all-rounder give them a good chunk of funds to spend at the player auction, set to take place in Dubai on December 19.

If they do go down that path, CSK will weigh a number of seam-bowling all-round options to replace Stokes in their squad. Here's a look at three such players that the Super Kings can sign in that regard:

#1 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins - from the yellow of Australia to the yellow of Chennai?

Fresh from having led Australia to the World Cup title, Pat Cummins could well throw his name into the hat for the IPL 2024 auction. He gave the 2023 edition a skip in order to manage his workload but having been a regular in the past, he might turn up again with a T20 World Cup around the corner too.

Cummins, who holds the record for the joint second-fastest fifty in all IPL history, seems a befitting player for CSK in many ways. The franchise has openly expressed its interest in experienced and multi-dimensional players over time and the Aussie skipper ticks off both boxes.

An economy rate of 8.54 in the IPL reiterates the belief that there are better T20 bowlers out there. But the way Cummins bowled on a slow pitch in the World Cup final against India could well play a factor in the minds of the CSK think-tank. After all, they play their home matches on similar surfaces at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

With Stokes unavailable for IPL 2024, Cummins isn't quite a like-for-like replacement. But a fast bowler with experience and someone who can hit the ball a long way - you'd think the Super Kings would be willing to rope him in.

#2 Gerald Coetzee

Expand Tweet

Gerald Coetzee has had quite a run in 2023, having made a splash in the SA20 before debuting for South Africa across formats. A breakout World Cup campaign saw him bag 20 wickets at an average of 19.80 as he struck once every 19.05 deliveries, even if his economy rate was on the higher side.

The 23-year-old speedster's strengths lie in cranking up some real pace in the middle-overs as an enforcer, while he also possesses a deceptive slower one. CSK don't quite have that tearaway quick in their ranks and that ought to put Coetzee in the mix, particularly as a long-term option.

He can also contribute with the bat down the order and often hung in there when South Africa needed him to at the World Cup - a case in point being the semifinal against Australia with David Miller needing some support.

The biggest factor of them all, however, is the fact that he has been associated with CSK's sister franchises - Joburg and Texas Super Kings - at the SA20 and the Major League Cricket, respectively. A factor of familiarity has already been established between the player and the franchise and the possibility of him joining a third Super Kings franchise cannot be ruled out.

The demand for Coetzee is expected to be quite high at the IPL 2024 auction. But should Stokes be released, CSK will have a good cushion of funds to be able to break the bank should the need arise.

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai

Expand Tweet

On the back of a sensational run at the World Cup for Afghanistan, Azmatullah Omarzai's stock has risen to the extent that it shouldn't surprise many if he gets an IPL gig.

Having compiled 353 runs at an average of 70.60 besides picking up seven wickets from nine matches, Omarzai headlined what was a memorable campaign for Afghanistan. He even had Sachin Tendulkar likening his wrists to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Praveen Kumar, reckoning that he would be useful with the new ball.

The seam-bowling all-rounder, who often bats at No. 5, can hit a long ball as he displayed in the game against India while taking on spin. That's something that will definitely tempt CSK given that they will need someone to not just replace Stokes, but also occupy the spot vacated by the retired Ambati Rayudu.

Omarzai's T20 numbers don't make for eye-catching reading but at 23, his future is certainly bright. A long-term signing who is only bound to improve, he won't be a bad bet at all even if CSK view him as a backup to develop before they thrust him into their main XI in time to come.

In Stokes' absence, snapping up Omarzai could prove to be shrewd business should they go that route.

Who among these players should CSK replace Ben Stokes with for IPL 2024? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Should CSK sign Pat Cummins at the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes