5-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) had a horrendous start to their season as they suffered a humiliating 8-wicket defeat against old rivals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Although MI fans are used to seeing their team lose season-openers (this was MI's 11th consecutive loss in their first game of the season), the manner of defeat is a cause for concern for the Mumbai-based franchise.

MI were put into bat after losing the toss at the Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The visitors were on the back foot from the word go as they were reduced to 48/4 after 8.5 overs. Tilak Varma (84* off 46 balls) played an amazing counter-attacking innings to propel MI to a competitive total of 171/7 at the end of their 20 overs.

However, RCB openers Virat Kohli (82* off 49 balls) and Faf du Plessis (73 off 43 balls) ensured that MI had no chance as they posted a 148-run opening stand. Post-this, the target was a mere formality as RCB chased down the total in 16.2 overs to register a comprehensive win.

While it was a near-perfect game for RCB, MI will have to address a host of issues before their second match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On that note, let’s discuss three areas that MI must address before their next fixture against CSK:

#1 Top-order woes

MI's famed 'Top 4' consisting of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green failed to fire as all of them fell before the score crossed 50.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma's has been a cause of concern since last season for MI. They have failed to provide the team with quick starts regularly.

The tournament's second-most-expensive player Cameron Green also failed to impress on his IPL debut, while Suryakumar Yadav failed to convert his start into a score of substance.

Sharma, Kishan, Green and Sky will have to clean up their act before the next game against CSK. Perhaps the inclusion of South African youngster Dewald Brevis could be considered to add more firepower to their batting order.

#2 Lack of a second quality spinner in the MI playing XI against RCB

Amidst all the carnage inflicted by RCB batters on the MI bowling attack, the only bowler who could hold his own was the experienced Piyush Chawla, who bowled 4 tidy overs giving away just 26 runs.

The lowest economy rate for all other bowlers was 12 runs per over (except Jofra Archer). MI must consider adding left-arm orthodox and wrist-spinner Kumar Kartikeya to complement Piyush Chawla in the bowling line-up.

#3 Poor bowling by pace bowlers

MI's pacers were guilty of being either too short or full and failed to bowl the hard length consistently, which has become an integral part of modern-day white-ball cricket.

The pacers often gave Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis width and room to free their hands or drifted towards the leg stump, allowing them easy pickings on the leg side.

The MI pace bowlers will have to learn from their mistakes and clean up their act quickly, especially in the absence of seasoned campaigner Jasprit Bumrah and Australian pacer Jhye Richardson, both of whom were ruled out of the competition due to injuries.

