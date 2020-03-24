×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

3 batsmen to score a century in IPL and BBL

  • Only 3 men have scored a ton in the IPL as well as the BBL.
  • Two Aussies and the Universe Boss are in this exclusive list.
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 24 Mar 2020, 00:35 IST

Shane Watson
Shane Watson

When it comes to T20 leagues around the world, the two biggies are the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL) owing their popularity and reach. While one originated in India, the other has its roots Down Under. Both the leagues have been graced by some of the most exciting cricketers and it won’t be wrong to say that they are at par with each other when it comes to the entertainment quotient.

Scoring a century in T20 cricket is not a rare sight, but it is not an easy achievement either. It requires something special from a cricketer to breach the 100-run mark in the shortest format of the game and to do so successfully in two of the world's biggest T20 franchise leagues deserves to be applauded.

Here we list down 3 batsmen who have scored a ton in IPL as well as the BBL:


#1 Shane Watson

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi
IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

Shane Watson has been one of the most impactful players in T20s. Watson helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) become the inaugural champions of the IPL with his sensational batting and impressive bowling. He has also lifted the BBL trophy once in 2015 when he plied his trade for Sydney Thunder. 

Wearing the Sydney Thunder colours, he scored 100 runs off 62 balls against Brisbane Heat in 2019 to register his first-ever century in the BBL. He has registered four 100+ scores in his IPL career, with his most famous ton coming in 2018 when he smashed 117* off just 57 balls to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prevail over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the title clash. The man-of-the-match performance by the brawny Australian all-rounder helped CSK claim their third IPL title.

#2 Chris Gayle

Gayle
Gayle's 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013 is the highest individual score in the history of IPL

Chris Gayle is rightly reckoned to be one of the most lethal batsmen to have ever played T20s. The wrath of a 'Gaylestorm' is beyond brutal.

Gayle has narrated one too many tales of high octane batting in his illustrious career which has got him the (self-anointed but widely accepted) nickname of 'Universe Boss'. Fans in India as well as in Australia have been fortunate to witness some of the blistering knocks by the Jamaican. Gayle holds the distinction of being the only non-Australian to have ever scored a ton in IPL as well as the BBL.

Advertisement

Gayle's only ton in BBL came in 2011 when he played a blistering innings of 100* for Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers. As for IPL, the mercurial West Indian international has six 100+ scores to his name - more than any other man in the history of IPL.


#3 David Warner

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016
David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016

The first man to ever score a 100 in the history of BBL was none other than the dynamic David Warner. The Australian southpaw smashed 102* runs off just 51 balls as he helped Sydney Thunder chase down Melbourne Stars’ total of 153 with relative ease.

Warner has spilled his magic the bat in the IPL as well. The swashbuckling Australian is a fan favourite in the City of Nizams - the home of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Hyderabad based franchise's messiah has scored a total of four 100s in his IPL career which makes him one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of the tournament. His superb form with the bat in 2016 helped Sunrisers to a maiden IPL triumph.


#Note: All statistics are as of March 24, 2020

Published 24 Mar 2020, 00:35 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore David Warner Chris Gayle
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us