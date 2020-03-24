3 batsmen to score a century in IPL and BBL

Only 3 men have scored a ton in the IPL as well as the BBL.

Two Aussies and the Universe Boss are in this exclusive list.

Shane Watson

When it comes to T20 leagues around the world, the two biggies are the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL) owing their popularity and reach. While one originated in India, the other has its roots Down Under. Both the leagues have been graced by some of the most exciting cricketers and it won’t be wrong to say that they are at par with each other when it comes to the entertainment quotient.

Scoring a century in T20 cricket is not a rare sight, but it is not an easy achievement either. It requires something special from a cricketer to breach the 100-run mark in the shortest format of the game and to do so successfully in two of the world's biggest T20 franchise leagues deserves to be applauded.

Here we list down 3 batsmen who have scored a ton in IPL as well as the BBL:

#1 Shane Watson

IPL Qualifier - Chennai v Delhi

Shane Watson has been one of the most impactful players in T20s. Watson helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) become the inaugural champions of the IPL with his sensational batting and impressive bowling. He has also lifted the BBL trophy once in 2015 when he plied his trade for Sydney Thunder.

Wearing the Sydney Thunder colours, he scored 100 runs off 62 balls against Brisbane Heat in 2019 to register his first-ever century in the BBL. He has registered four 100+ scores in his IPL career, with his most famous ton coming in 2018 when he smashed 117* off just 57 balls to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prevail over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the title clash. The man-of-the-match performance by the brawny Australian all-rounder helped CSK claim their third IPL title.

#2 Chris Gayle

Gayle's 175* against Pune Warriors India in 2013 is the highest individual score in the history of IPL

Chris Gayle is rightly reckoned to be one of the most lethal batsmen to have ever played T20s. The wrath of a 'Gaylestorm' is beyond brutal.

Gayle has narrated one too many tales of high octane batting in his illustrious career which has got him the (self-anointed but widely accepted) nickname of 'Universe Boss'. Fans in India as well as in Australia have been fortunate to witness some of the blistering knocks by the Jamaican. Gayle holds the distinction of being the only non-Australian to have ever scored a ton in IPL as well as the BBL.

Gayle's only ton in BBL came in 2011 when he played a blistering innings of 100* for Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers. As for IPL, the mercurial West Indian international has six 100+ scores to his name - more than any other man in the history of IPL.

#3 David Warner

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016

The first man to ever score a 100 in the history of BBL was none other than the dynamic David Warner. The Australian southpaw smashed 102* runs off just 51 balls as he helped Sydney Thunder chase down Melbourne Stars’ total of 153 with relative ease.

Warner has spilled his magic the bat in the IPL as well. The swashbuckling Australian is a fan favourite in the City of Nizams - the home of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Hyderabad based franchise's messiah has scored a total of four 100s in his IPL career which makes him one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of the tournament. His superb form with the bat in 2016 helped Sunrisers to a maiden IPL triumph.

#Note: All statistics are as of March 24, 2020