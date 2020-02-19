3 batsmen with the most hundreds in IPL history

Chris Gayle's 175 is the highest individual score in IPL history.

The IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world. The cash-rich league attracts the best players from across the globe and the whole cricketing world turns its gaze towards India when the IPL is on. It is a format where a rookie gets to share a dressing room with the very best of international stars and a player who performs well can even get a call-up directly to the national team.

Over 12 seasons, the IPL has allowed senior players to rediscover their form and youngsters to get into national reckoning out of nowhere. Performing in the IPL is as tough as performing at the international arena. It has provided nerve-wrenching moments, spine-tingling thrillers and splendid performances which have taken our breath away.

Several batsmen have made a name for themselves through their ethereal deeds with the willow. Suresh Raina is the 'Mr. Consistent' of the IPL, MS Dhoni has finished matches like no other batsman, Virat Kohli has redefined the meaning of consistency and Chris Gayle has thrilled fans with his effortless sixes into the stands.

In this article, let us look at three batsmen with the most centuries in IPL history.

#3 David Warner

David Warner has scored four hundreds in IPL cricket.

At the third place comes Australian batsman David Warner. The stocky left-hander has featured in 126 matches in the IPL and has scored four hundreds. Warner averages 44.14, and also has 44 fifties to his credit.

The dashing opening batsman scored his first IPL hundred in the year 2010 for the Delhi Daredevils. He smashed a whirlwind 107* off just 69 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders, allowing his team to thrash their opponents by 40 runs. His second hundred of the competition came in the year 2012 against the Deccan Chargers. Warner scored a scintillating 109* off just 54 balls, and helped his team make light work of a challenging target of 188.

His third hundred came in the year 2017. Warner was playing for the Sun Risers Hyderabad, and he scored 126 off just 59 balls to help his team wallop the Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs. His fourth and final hundred of the competition came in the year 2019. Opening the batting against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Warner demolished the RCB bowling attack and scored a marauding 100* off just 55 balls. His triple figure scored helped SRH thrash the opposition by a massive margin of 118 runs.

Fellow Australian Shane Watson also has four IPL centuries under his belt.

Warner IPL Record: Innings:126 Runs:4706 Average:43.17 100's:4 50's:44

