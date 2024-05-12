3 batters to have been dismissed obstructing the field in the IPL ft. Ravindra Jadeja

One of the most unusual dismissals in the game of cricket is obstructing the field. The recent incident involving Ravindra Jadeja in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought this rule into debate among the cricket fraternity.

This rule protects the fielder's interest, when he is attempting to run-out the batter, who is out of the crease. The obstruction can be anything while the ball is in play, coming in between the throw's direction or hitting the ball aimed at the end, where the batter is running.

On that note, let's take a look at the three batters, who have been adjudged to be out while obstructing the field in the cash-rich league.

#3 Yusuf Pathan - IPL 2013

The swashbuckling all-rounder, Yusuf Pathan became the first player in IPL history to be dismissed obstructing the field in 2013. The incident happened, while Pathan was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders against Pune Warriors India.

Batting first, the Pune-based franchise posted a strong score of 170, with contributions from Manish Pandey (66) and Aaron Finch (48).

In response, KKR lost Gautam Gambhir (12), Mancinder Bisla (1) and Jacques Kallis (1) early. Coming in at No. 4, Pathan played a sensational knock to keep the Knight Riders in the hunt. He added a crucial 98-run stand with Ryan ten Doeschate (42).

The 18th over of the game witnessed Pathan blocking out a yorker from Wayne Parnell and trying to take a quick single. However, he ran into the ball, where the ball was headed, while also kicking the ball, which resulted in Parnell not getting a chance to hold the ball.

As a result, the third-umpire adjudged Pathan out on 72 off 44 balls. In the end, Pune won the game by seven runs.

#2 Amit Mishra - IPL 2019

The Eliminator game of IPL 2019 witnessed Amit Mishra's Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns with the SunRisers Hyerabad (SRH). The Hyderabad-based side managed to compile a total of 162, with top contributions from Martin Guptill (36) and Manish Pandey (30).

In response, Prithvi Shaw (56) provided a great start to the Capitals and Rishabh Pant (49) continued the momentum. With 5 needed off the last over, Amit Mishra and Keemo Paul were at the crease for DC.

In the fourth ball, Mishra charged against Khaleel Ahmed's fullish delivery, but could not make any contact. In their attempt to eke out a quick single, both batters ran, with keeper failing to run-out Paul at the striker's end. Instead, Ahmed picked the ball and tried to run-out Mishra, who was running towards the non-striker end.

However, the wily spinner intentionally tried to block Ahmed's throw and was given out by the third umpire. Paul then hit a four and finished the chase in the fifth ball.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja - IPL 2024

In the recent game between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals on May 12 in Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed after he was found to obstruct the field during the 16th over of the innings.

Jadeja guided the short-pitched delivery of Avesh Khan towards the third man region, and tried to take a double. However, his partner, Ruturaj Gaikwad refused a double, as Jadeja was half-way down the pitch, and immediately ran towards the non-striker's end, as he spotted Samson getting hold of the ball.

Jadeja was seen running in the middle of the pitch, blocking Samson's throw. As a result, the third umpire adjudged him out, as he found the all-rounder aware of the ball's direction. As a result, Jadeja was dismissed 5 off 7.

However, the Chennai-based franchise chased down the target of 142 set by the Royals, courtesy of Gaikwad (42).

