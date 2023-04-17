3 best 90s by KKR players in IPL history

Venkatesh Iyer made history on Sunday, April 16 by becoming the first KKR batter to score an IPL hundred after Brendon McCullum's historic 158* in the IPL 2008 opener nearly 16 years ago.

KKR is one of the most successful franchises in the IPL, winning two titles in 2012 and 2014, and also making the IPL 2021 final. Despite not having a batter scoring a hundred since the very first IPL game till Iyer's knock, they've had plenty of impactful innings.

Let's look at three of the best 90s by KKR players in IPL history.

#3 Chris Lynn - 93*(41) vs GL, IPL 2017

Chris Lynn, one of the most devastating opening batters in T20 cricket, has had his fair share of success in the IPL. Predominantly representing the Kolkata Knight Riders, Lynn has scored 1329 in 42 games, averaging 34.08 at a healthy strike rate of 140.63.

One of his ten half-centuries in the league came against the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2017. In a terrific display of power-hitting, Lynn smashed 93 runs off only 41 balls to help KKR chase down GL's stiff total of 183/4 in only 14.5 balls.

Opening the batting alongside Gautam Gambhir, Lynn hit eight sixes and six boundaries and was unlucky not to get a hundred. He is, however, not a part of IPL 2023 after going unsold at the auction.

#2 Dinesh Karthik - 97*(50) vs RR, IPL 2019

Dinesh Karthik's special knock went in vain.

Former KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik was extremely unlucky not to get an IPL hundred for KKR, getting agonizingly close to the mark against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

A stellar opening spell from RR pacer Varun Aaron created trouble for KKR, with Nitish Rana's dismissal reducing them to 42/3 in 8.2 overs when DK walked into the crease. The wicket-keeper showed his class on a day where every other KKR batter, including the in-form Andre Russell, struggled.

Karthik finished the innings unbeaten on 97 off 50 balls, falling three runs short of what would've been a special hundred. However, a quality batting effort from Riyan Parag and a late Jofra Archer cameo helped RR beat KKR by three wickets, condemning DK's knock to one in a losing cause.

#1 Manish Pandey - 94(50) vs KXIP, IPL 2014

It's rare for a team to lose when a player on their side scores a hundred, and it's rarer when that happens in an IPL Final. However, after almost having a perfect season, George Bailey's KXIP and their centurion Wriddhiman Saha would've been left wondering how they lost to KKR in the Final of IPL 2014.

One of the best IPL batters and definitely a KKR legend, Manish Pandey has played many impactful knocks for the side. However, his crunch knock in this game will be one of his best IPL performances.

Courtesy of a 55-ball 115 from Wriddhiman Saha, KXIP set a target of 200, which is a daunting total for any side in any game, especially in an IPL Final.

KKR were troubled early in their chase, with Orange Cap winner Robin Uthappa dismissed in the first over. However, Manish Pandey stepped in and took charge, not letting the KXIP bowlers settle down, and didn't spare anyone other than Axar Patel.

While Yusuf Pathan did play a useful cameo, this chase was all about Manish, and he wouldn't have been happy he got out one hit away from a memorable century. However, Piyush Chawla's last over heroics helped KKR lift their second IPL title.

