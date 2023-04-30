All-rounders are of vital importance in any format, especially in T20s. Mitchell Marsh has been a brilliant acquisition for the Delhi Capitals (DC) and is making his performances count in IPL 2023.

In Delhi's encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 29, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the Aussie all-rounder starred in his performances with both bat and ball.

Marsh picked up four wickets for 27 runs in his four overs that included a maiden. His victims included Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, and Abdul Samad. He broke the backbone of the SRH middle-order with a brilliant spell.

Marsh was equally effective with the bat and added 112 runs for the second wicket with Phil Salt. He contributed 63 from 39 balls and smashed six maximums and one boundary, and had an astounding strike rate of 161.54. Despite his heroics with both the bat and the ball, DC fell short of the target by nine runs.

There have been a few other instances where brilliant all-around performances have ended in a losing cause in the IPL. Here is a look at three such performances:

#1. Moeen Ali against Mumbai Indians - IPL 2019

Moeen Ali shone with both the ball and the ball against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 15, 2019. He scored 50 runs from 32 balls and added 95 runs with AB de Villiers for the third wicket. RCB scored 171 runs in 20 overs.

Ali went on to dismiss MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, leaving the side reeling at 71 for the loss of two wickets. He bowled impressively and had figures of two for 18 from his four overs.

However, MI chased the target with ease with five wickets in hand and an over to spare.

#2. Chris Morris against Gujarat Lions - IPL 2016

Chris Morris had a brilliant outing against Gujarat Lions

The South African all-rounder put up a brilliant all-round performance for the Delhi Daredevils against the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016.

The Lions were off to a flyer courtesy of a brilliant opening partnership between Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum. Morris struck twice with the ball in the 12th over and picked up vital wickets of McCullum and Suresh Raina. He ended up with figures of 2-35 from his four overs.

Coming in to bat at number six, Morris thrashed 82 balls from 32 balls that included four boundaries and eight maximums. The Gujarat Lions bowlers were taken to the cleaners as Morris almost won the game for his franchise. However, the Daredevils fell short of the target by one run.

#3. Harbhajan Singh against Kings XI Punjab - IPL 2015

Harbhajan Singh had a brilliant game against Kings XI Punjab in 2015

The former Mumbai Indians skipper had a brilliant outing against the Punjab franchise on April 12, 2015.

Harbhajan was lethal with the ball and picked up vital wickets of openers Murali Vijay and Virender Sehwag. His figures of two wickets for 20 runs in four overs were impressive, considering the fact that the Kings XI Punjab scored 177 runs in their 20 overs.

Coming in to bat at number eight during the run chase, Bhajji was brilliant from the word go and smashed the bowlers all around the Wankhede Stadium. He scored 64 runs from just 24 balls that included five boundaries and six boundaries and took MI close to the target. However, Mumbai fell short of the target by 18 runs despite the heroics of Harbhajan with both bat and ball.

