Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The two sides have met each other on four occasions, splitting the results 2-2. Their most recent encounter was IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad, where the Titans batted first and slammed 233 on the board. In reply, Mumbai were bundled out for 171.

On that note, let's delve into the three best bowling performances in GT vs MI encounters:

#3 Akash Madhwal - 3/31, IPL 2023

The Roorkee-based pacer, Akash Madhwal was trusted by skipper Rohit Sharma to deliver the goods for the team in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2023. He certainly showed his worth in Match 57 against the Gujarat Titans.

In the first half, Suryakumar Yadav slammed a sensational 103* off 49 balls to take Mumbai to 218/5. Then, Madhwal secured a first breakthrough for MI in the form of Wriddhiman Saha in the second over.

With an impressive pace, Madhwal was accurate enough to send the stumps cartwheeling, when he dismissed Shubman Gill in his next over. In the death overs, the belligerent pacer took the key wicket of David Miller, which helped MI to win the game by 27 runs. Madhwal finished with figures of 3/31 in four overs.

#2 Rashid Khan - 4/30, IPL 2023

With his skills and cleverness, Rashid Khan is one of the finest overseas players in the IPL. Making his debut in 2017, the wily spinner has scalped 139 wickets in 109 games.

However, Rashid's performance certainly went unnoticed in Match 57, where MI won by 27 runs, courtesy of Surya's brilliance and the emergence of Madhwal. The 25-year-old orchestrated MI's collapse, as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Nehal Wadhera in quick succession.

When the Titans bowlers were tonked hard by 'SKY', the Afghan star kept him quiet and also took the wicket of Tim David in the death overs. He finished with figures of 4/30 in four overs. Furthermore, Rashid delivered his career-best knock of 79* off 32, albeit in a losing cause.

#1 Mohit Sharma - 5/10, IPL 2023

The veteran pacer, Mohit Sharma made his IPL debut in 2013, and had been a force to be reckoned with until 2018. However, he could only feature in a solitary game each in 2019 and 2020, and returned to play for the Titans in 2023.

Titans skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to trust Sharma paid dividends, as he became the team's wrecker-in-chief. In particular, the right-arm pacer was terrific in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023.

After Shubman Gill slammed 129 off 60 to help the Titans post 233 on the board, Sharma backed it up with a terrific bowling performance. Coming late into the attack, he finished with figures of 5/10 in 2.2 overs, while taking the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, who threatened to take the game away from the Titans.