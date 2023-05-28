The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the second most successful franchise in IPL history. They have four titles to their name, lifting the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. They have been incredibly consistent over the years, making it to 10 finals in 14 seasons.

To win tournaments, you need players to perform in big finals and must-win matches. CSK has had several 'clutch' batters over the years - MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and many others who have performed extremely well in their specific roles.

In this article, we look at the three best knocks by CSK batters in IPL finals.

#1 Shane Watson - 117* vs SRH (IPL 2018, Wankhede)

Shane Watson is arguably one of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time. He is an all-time great in the IPL too. He was signed by the Super Kings for ₹4 crores at the mega auction in 2018.

Batting first, the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) set a 179-run target for the Super Kings. Yusuf Pathan (45*) and Kane Williamson (47) were the major contributors.

In response, Watson took his time at the crease. He scored 0 off the first 10 deliveries, playing out Sandeep Sharma's initial spell. Du Plessis was dismissed in the fourth over for just 10 runs, putting even more pressure on the Australian opener.

Watson cut loose in the middle overs of the innings. He demolished Siddharth Kaul and Karn Sharma, scoring 74 runs off just 27 balls against them. The all-rounder also played out Rashid Khan well in what would prove to be the most important matchup of the innings.

Watson remained unbeaten on 117 off just 57 deliveries, including 11 fours and eight sixes, to take the team home.

#2 Murali Vijay - 95 vs RCB (IPL 2011, Chepauk)

Murali Vijay has also been one of the most important players for CSK in their successful years in the tournament. The Tamil Nadu-born opener had an impressive career for the Super Kings.

Vijay opened the innings with Australian opener Michael Hussey after Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first. The duo played classical shots right from the word go. They ensured that the run rate was never a concern while batting first.

Vijay also rotated the strike well. He hit four boundaries and six maximums off the 52 deliveries he faced, showing the importance of rotating strikes on a venue like Chepauk.

He took the team to a massive total of 205/5, which happened to be beyond the Royal Challengers Bangalore's reach. They won the match by 58 runs and lifted their second IPL trophy.

#3 Faf du Plessis - 86 vs KKR (IPL 2021, Dubai)

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field first - a very common move by captains in the UAE that season.

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the top two batters in the Orange Cap list that year. Their opening stands gave CSK the much-needed impetus at the top of the order and the trend continued in the final.

Gaikwad adopted an attacking approach in the powerplay, while Faf had a sedate start - scoring 22 off 18 deliveries. The former South African skipper accelerated smoothly in the middle overs, taking down Lockie Ferguson in the 11th over of the innings. The 15-run-over after Gaikwad's dismissal ensured that CSK now had momentum in the second half of the innings.

Du Plessis rotated the strike well, anchoring brilliantly. He struck seven fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease. His presence allowed the likes of Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa to play impactful cameos.

CSK scored 192/2 in the first innings and successfully defended it, winning the match by 27 runs.

