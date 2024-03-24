3 best knocks in GT vs MI IPL matches ft. Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, March 24.

The Titans had a fantastic IPL last year; however, they fell short of winning the title courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's heroics. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who led GT to two consecutive finals, was traded to the Mumbai Indians during the off season. Today, he will be seen captaining the Mumbai-based franchise. He replaces one of the most successful IPL captains, Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill has been named the new captain of Gujarat and will take on the huge task of leading a team packed with superstars. The Indian batter is coming off a good Test series against England and won the Orange Cap in the last edition. This year also, Gill will be looking to score many more runs and confirm his place in India’s T20 World Cup team while aiming to bring glory to Gujarat.

Over the past two seasons, GT and MI have squared off four times, with each team taking home two victories. As fans wait to witness the epic clash, in this article we will talk about the top three knocks in GT vs MI IPL matches.

#3 Rashid Khan hit 10 sixes in 32 balls

In match no. 57 of IPL 2023, GT won the toss and decided to bowl first; however, things didn’t go the way they would have wanted. The Mumbai Indians scored 218 runs in 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant century by Suryakumar Yadav and some quickfire innings by Rohit Sharm and Vishu Vinod.

In response, the Gujarat Titans batters failed to click and were reduced to 100/7 in 12 overs. Then, Rashid Khan came out and hit MI bowlers to every part of the ground. The Afghanistan player went on to score 79 runs in 32 balls at a strike rate of 246.8 and hit 10 sixes.

Though he failed to win the match for his team, he reduced the defeat margin to only 27 runs, taking GT to 191 runs in 20 overs.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav went berserk at Wankhede

It was Suryakumar Yadav who had previously helped MI score 218 runs in the same encounter in which Rashid Khan struck 79 runs. Suryakumar has been one of the test T20 batters going around the world, and he showcased his full class against the Gujarat Titans.

The Mumbai batter displayed his entire range by hitting power shots down the ground, sweeps over square legs, and shots over the third man for six. The right-handed batter had shots for every ball and went after all Gujarat bowlers.

Suryakumar scored his first IPL century; he remained unbeaten on 103 off 49 balls. He struck 10 fours and six sixes in his best innings of the IPL. Thanks to the Suryakumar, Mumbai scored 218 runs in 20 overs and won 27 runs.

#1 Shubman Gill's century powered Gujarat Titans into the final

Gujarat Titans was once again facing Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. GT had lost to CSK in the qualifier; on the other hand, MI was coming in with confidence after defeating LSG in the eliminator. MI won the toss and chose to bowl first, but it was all about Shubman Gill in the next 20 overs.

The current captain of GT went berserk and scored 129 runs in 60 balls, powering his team to a total of 233. Gill’s innings included seven fours and ten sixes. His innings were instrumental in deciding the match, and GT won by 62 runs and qualified for their second consecutive IPL final.

Shubman Gill had a brilliant run throughout the tournament and won the Orange Cap.