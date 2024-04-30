3 best knocks in LSG-MI matches in IPL ft. KL Rahul

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 48th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 30, Tuesday.

LSG enjoy a massive superiority over MI in head-to-head encounters and will want to continue that in this game as well.

At the time of writing, the home team are ranked in the fifth position of the league table with 10 points, whereas MI are perched in the second-to-bottom position with a mere six points inside their kitty.

If MI's poor run of form continues, they are most likely going to be eliminated from the IPL this season, and that is what LSG will be thriving upon.

In this listicle, we take a look at the three best knocks ever played in LSG-MI games.

#3 Marcus Stoinis' 89*, 2023

Asking LSG to bat first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, MI thought that they had made the right decision after openers Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock perished without putting up much of a fight in 2022.

Prerak Mankad, coming in at number three, also did not contribute much and helped the visitors' feeling of overall well-being. However, Marcus Stoinis, coming in at No.5, completely altered the way this game was being played with a brilliant 47-ball unbeaten 89.

His knock contained four boundaries and eight sixes, and along with Krunal Pandya's 49, helped LSG put up the match-winning total of 177/3 in 20 overs.

#2 KL Rahul's 102* in 2022

Winning the toss and choosing to bowl first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai turned out to bite MI back as LSG coasted comfortably to put up a gigantic 199-4 on the board at the end of their twenty overs.

Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey played cameos, but skipper KL Rahul was the star of the show with a 60-ball unbeaten 102 studded with nine boundaries and five sixes.

Rahul's knock gave his bowlers a lot of confidence, who returned with a lot of fire to ensure that the MI batters did not play with freedom and ended up restricting them to 181/9 at the end of their quota of twenty overs. Avesh Khan starred with figures of 4-0-30-3.

#1 KL Rahul's 103* in 2022

LSG skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten 103 in the 2022 season of the IPL perhaps comes first in this list of the top three knocks in games between LSG and MI.

Winning the toss and asking LSG to bat at the Wankhede Stadium, MI were in for a rude shock when the former made full use of the opportunities sent their way.

Although Quinton de Kock did not get going, Rahul batted till the end and took 63 balls to get to his 103 not out. He hit 12 boundaries and four sixes in this innings, and was the only batter in his side to cross the 30-run mark.

In response, MI were restricted to a mere 132/8 in 20 overs thanks to Krunal Pandya's 3/19 in four overs.

