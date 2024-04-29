3 best second-innings 100s by RCB batters in IPL ft. Will Jacks

The IPL has evolved a lot in the last 17 years. Batters have become fearless as the seasons have passed. The batting units have set a whole new benchmark in IPL 2024, with targets of more than 260 being chased down as well.

While some fans would argue that ordinary bowling, smaller boundaries and flatter wickets have helped the batters, it is impossible to score totals in the range of 250 consistently without having a fearless approach.

Previously, teams preferred to be a little calculative while chasing a total. However, in the recent seasons, the batters have just launched all-out assaults on the bowlers in the majority of the matches.

This approach has increased the number of centuries scored by batters in the second innings of a match. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had multiple centurions in their history, and here's a list of top three centuries by RCB batters in the second innings of a game.

#1 Will Jacks - 100* (41) vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024

Will Jacks destroyed Rashid Khan yesterday. (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Will Jacks announced his arrival in IPL 2024 with a spectacular ton against the Gujarat Titans last evening. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Jacks aggregated 100 runs off just 41 deliveries.

The RCB all-rounder started slow and took his time to understand the conditions while playing his first IPL game in Ahmedabad. Once he got the perfect idea of the pitch and the opposition bowlers, he showed no mercy to the home team.

Jacks reached his half-century off 31 balls, and just six minutes and 10 balls later, he completed his maiden ton in the league. He took GT's best bowlers, Mohit Sharma and Rashid Khan, to the cleaners, finishing with five fours and 10 sixes. RCB chased down the 201-run target with 24 balls to spare.

#2 Virat Kohli - 100 (63) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2023

Virat Kohli scored 12 fours and 4 sixes that night (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Virat Kohli has been the main Indian batter of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team for more than a decade now. The right-handed batter brought his 'A' game to the table against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season.

Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, home side SRH reached 186/5 in 20 overs, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's century. In response, RCB got off to a flier with openers Kohli and Faf du Plessis building a 172-run partnership.

Kohli played the aggressor's role and completed his century. He hit 12 fours and four sixes before losing his wicket on the 63rd ball that he faced. RCB won that game by eight wickets in the 19th over itself.

#3 Virat Kohli - 108* (58) vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Virat Kohli features on this list once again. Playing as RCB's captain against the MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016, the star batter amassed 108 runs from 58 deliveries in a chase of 192.

RPS scored 191/6 in 20 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 192, RCB started well, thanks to a 94-run opening stand between Kohli and KL Rahul. However, RPS bounced back by dismissing Rahul and AB de Villiers in quick succession.

Kohli took 31 balls for his first 50 runs but switched gears soon after and raced to his century in the next 25 deliveries. His innings comprised eight fours and seven maximums as RCB won the match by seven wickets in the last over.

