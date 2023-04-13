3 best Shubman Gill knocks vs PBKS in IPL history 

The two teams that suffered defeats in their last games, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT), are set to go up against each other in Match 18 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

One of the most in-form batters in GT's batting unit, Shubman Gill, will be eager to continue his dream run with the bat and do well against a side he loves playing against.

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  @OverMidWicket Shubman Gill vs PBKS -



Most runs (330)

Second Highest Average (55)

Highest Strike Rate (139.24)

Most 50s (4)

Highest IPL score (96)

Most not outs (3) Shubman Gill vs PBKS -Most runs (330)Second Highest Average (55)Highest Strike Rate (139.24)Most 50s (4)Highest IPL score (96)Most not outs (3) https://t.co/xqjlBmjplx

In the nine innings he has played against PBKS, Gill has accumulated 330 runs at a fantastic average of 55, including four half-centuries as well.

Ahead of his side's mega clash with the Punjab-based franchise, we take a look at Shubman Gill's three best knocks versus the PBKS in IPL history.

#3 57 (45), Match 46, IPL 2020

Shubman Gill playing on the off-side vs PBKS

Shubman Gill grew into an important batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and one of his fine knocks against PBKS (the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab) came during the IPL 2020 encounter between the two IPL teams.

KKR were rocked early by PBKS as they were 10/3 inside the powerplay. However, Gill absorbed the pressure alongside skipper Eoin Morgan and stabilized the KKR innings.

The youngster scored a fine 57 off 45 balls, and some late hitting from Lockie Ferguson ensured that KKR posted a fighting total of 149/9.

Although PBKS coasted to the target easily, thanks to half-centuries from Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle, the knock from Gill proved that he had come of age and was going to be a certain star in the cash-rich league.

#2 65* (49), Match 52, IPL 2019

Shubman Gill delivered one of the better knocks against PBKS during the 2019 season. Important contributions from Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, and a blistering half-century from Sam Curran ensured that PBKS got a competitive total of 183/6 in their 20 overs.

KKR needed a good start from their openers, and that is exactly what was provided by Australian hard-hitter Chris Lynn. He smashed 46 off just 22 balls and dominated the powerplay.

The likes of Robin Uthappa and Andre Russell also played handy cameos, but PBKS kept chipping away with wickets at regular intervals.

This is what made Gill's knock special, as he ensured there was stability at one end. He scored 65* off just 49 balls, and along with a fantastic 9-ball 21* by Dinesh Karthik, he ensured that KKR were home with two overs to spare.

#1 96 (59), Match 16, IPL 2022

Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia of GT

In the 16th game of the IPL 2022, Gill played his career-best knock against PBKS, which was not only his best knock against the franchise but surely his best innings in the tournament. Batting first, the Punjab Kings scored 189/9 with the help of Liam Livingstone's 64 (27).

With a huge target in sight, Shubman Gill walked out with Matthew Wade to chase it down as soon as possible. Although Wade was soon dismissed, it didn't stop Gill from going after the Punjab bowlers.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns End of a terrific knock by Shubman Gill, 96 runs from 59 balls, missed out deserving hundred by just 4 runs. Well played, Gill. End of a terrific knock by Shubman Gill, 96 runs from 59 balls, missed out deserving hundred by just 4 runs. Well played, Gill. https://t.co/5wAooekPIp

Shubman Gill played a clean innings and scored 96 off 59 balls, including 11 boundaries and a maximum. He stitched a marvelous 100-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the third wicket.

This helped GT cross the line with six wickets to spare, and Gill, who missed his first IPL ton by a whisker, was named the Player of the Match.

Poll : 0 votes