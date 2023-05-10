3 best spells by Delhi Capitals' bowlers at the Chepauk Stadium

Fresh from winning four out of their last five matches, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk on Wednesday, May 10. Chennai have not yet broken away from the pack mid-table, but a win here over the Capitals will help them make their path relatively easy for the playoffs.

Over the years, DC have not been very successful in Chennai and their task will be cut out even in this match. The Capitals have decided to go with an overseas-heavy batting order and have opted for Indian bowlers to get the job done.

It will be interesting to see the combination they prefer for this match against the Chennai Super Kings.

On that note, we take a look at three best performances by a Delhi Capitals bowler in Chennai:

#3 Pradeep Sangwan - 2/29 in 4 overs

Pradeep Sangwan celebrating a wicket.

Back in 2008, Delhi opted for Pradeep Sangwan as their U-19 pick and the left-arm bowler was impressive for the side. In the match against the Chennai Super Kings, Sangwan gave a good account of himself, finishing with figures of 2/29 runs.

Batting first, Delhi posted 187 on the back of a superb innings by Gautam Gambhir. In response, Chennai paced their chase quite well and breached the target in the final over.

However, Sangwan was good in his spell and kept the CSK batters honest. He accounted for the wickets of Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan and Suresh Raina and was the most impressive bowler from the DC side.

#2 J Suchith - 2/28 in 4 overs

J Suchith was impressive in Chennai.

Chennai were once again the better team on display when they locked horns with the Delhi Capitals in 2019. J Suchith, who was an impressive bowler from Karnataka, was a good pick by the Capitals. He bowled in the powerplay and never allowed the CSK batters to break free. He picked up the big wickets of Shane Watson and Suresh Raina and pegged the Super Kings early.

However, MS Dhoni resurrected the innings as CSK ended with 179 in their 20 overs. On a pitch that had slowed down considerably, Imran Tahir took charge with the ball for the home side and picked up four wickets to derail Delhi Capitals’ chase.

CSK won the match by 80 runs as DC were bowled out for 99.

#1 Nathan Coulter-Nile - 3/30 in 4 overs

Nathan Coulter-Nile made impressive use of the conditions on offer.

In what became an absolute humdinger of a contest back in 2015, CSK edged out Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) by just one run. Chennai batted first and huffed and puffed their way to 150 in 20 overs. The pitch was not an ideal one for stroke-making and hence, CSK ended with a par total.

In response, DC were going along fine when Yuvraj Singh was sent back with the score reading 99 in the 15th over. CSK then closed in as they restricted the Capitals to 149 runs and won the match by just one run.

However, the star of the show for the Capitals was fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile who used the conditions on offer to great effect to end with figures of 3/30 in his quota of four overs.

