3 best SRH vs MI matches in IPL history

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got underway on March 22 and we have already witnessed some high-octane clashes. The tournament started with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) storming past the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In all the seven matches so far, the home team has come out triumphant.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) started off their campaign with a defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). From a position of relative strength, they bottled the run chase of 168 and eventually lost by 6 runs. They were ahead majorly, but couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), it was so near yet so far in their first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With everything looking dead and buried, Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed turned on the heat by smashing 53 runs in just 13 delivered before Harshit Rana held his nerves to deliver the killer punch for KKR.

Both MI and SRH will look to get back to winning ways when the two teams square off against each other later today. Mumbai hold the edge in the head-to-head department with 12 wins under their belt while SRH have nine.

Having said that, now let us have a look at three best SRH vs MI matches in IPL history

# 3. IPL 2022 (Match No 65 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai)- SRH won by 3 runs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a splendid penultimate over in the match.

Back in 2022, it was the Sunrisers Hyderabad who defeated the five-time champions by three runs in a nail-biting thriller. It was a forgettable season for MI as they finished at the bottom of the points table but they were in line to chase down the target of 194 set by Hyderabad.

On the back of a splendid knock by Rahul Tripathi, scoring 76 off 44 deliveries, SRH posted a more than competitive 193 in their allotted 20 overs. Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran chipped in with useful contributions but MI's bowlers came back strongly in the death overs to restrict them to under 200.

MI were off to a flying start courtesy of their opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The two complemented each other very well and raced to a 95-run stand in just 10.3 overs. However, Rohit Sharma's wicket opened the floodgates for SRH as they kept chipping away at the middle order.

From a position of strength, they seemed to be staring down the barrel when Tim David turned the complexion of the game with a blistering 46 off 18 deliveries. It was carnage on display as the mighty Australian kept smoking sixes at will.

However, his departure again pushed MI on the back foot and eventually SRH managed to eke out a three-run win. Fazalhaq Farooqi held his nerves in the final over and just about managed to get his side over the finish line.

# 2. IPL 2018 (Match No 7 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad)- SRH won by 1 wicket

ESunrisers Hyderabad celebrate their win against the Mumbai Indians

One of the most memorable matches between the two sides dates back to April 12, 2018 when the orange army just about managed to hold their nerves and get over the finish line. It was the then SRH skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss and put the visitors to bat.

MI lost Rohit Sharma early but the likes of Evin Lewis and Ishan Kishan ensured that they were off to a brisk start. However, the departure of both set batters allowed Hyderabad to claw their way back into the game. Rashid Khan spun a web in the middle overs, not allowing the MI batters to execute the big shots.

A vital knock from Kieron Pollard ensured they got to a score of 147 in their 20 overs. While Mumbai needed early wickets, SRH needed a good start and that was exactly what their openers did. Shikhar Dhawan and Wriddhiman Saha raced off to 62 in less than seven overs to lay the foundation for a relatively easy run chase.

However, the introduction of rookie leg spinner Mayank Markande spun the game in MI's direction. The tweaker, who made his debut in the previous game against CSK, bamboozled SRH's middle order and finished with exceptional figures of 4/23.

Despite his brilliance, the match seemed to be heading towards the home team when Mustafizur Rahman bowled a sensational penultimate over where he conceded just a solitary run besides bagging a couple of wickets.

The double wicket over certainly ignited Mumbai Indians' hopes but as it turned out, Ben Cutting couldn't quite defend the 11 runs as SRH scraped home on the final delivery of the match. With one required off the final ball, Billy Stanlake swung across the line to take his side over the finish line.

# 1. IPL 2019 (Match No 51 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai)- Match tied (MI won the one over eliminator)

This is the only time when a match between these two franchises ended in a tie. The match was decided in a super over after no result was seen at the end of forty overs. Mumbai Indians scored a competitive 162 batting first.

Quinton de Kock was the top scorer for MI, scoring 69 off 55 balls but none of the middle-order batters could make a significant impact. The Afghan spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi kept MI in check and eventually restricted them to a below-par score.

SRH started off in a blazing fashion with Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill smashing boundaries at will. However, the departure of both openers led to a middle-order collapse which also affected their run rate. Manish Pandey was the lone man standing and he almost sealed the game from the jaws of defeat.

With seven runs required off the final delivery, he smashed a six of Hardik Pandya to take the game to a super over. The super over turned out to be anti-climatic for SRH as MI chased down the required target of eight runs in just three deliveries.