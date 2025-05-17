3 big concerns for RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption ft. Josh Hazlewood

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will kick off the resumption of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a high-octane clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although the threat of rain hovers over the encounter, a result is expected.

RCB have been one of the teams to watch out for in IPL 2025 and are currently placed second, with 16 points in 11 matches. They are well in the hunt for a top-two finish and will want to sustain the momentum they had before the suspension of the league.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

On that note, here are three major concerns for RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 restart.

#3 Rajat Patidar is nursing an injury while having a middling campaign with the bat

Captain Rajat Patidar has led RCB well, but he hasn't been at his best with the bat. He has managed only 314 runs at an average under 30, and although he's had a couple of Player of the Match displays, his trademark consistency hasn't been present.

Interestingly, Bengaluru would've been without Patidar, who is nursing a hand injury, had they played the Lucknow Super Giants before the IPL 2025 restart. He batted on the eve of the KKR clash and is expected to feature, but he likely isn't fully fit yet.

For a team that desperately needs Patidar to fire, that isn't a great sign. He makes up a huge part of the middle order, even more so now that Devdutt Padikkal has been ruled out.

#2 Without Padikkal, RCB might have to sacrifice a left-hander

Devdutt Padikkal will miss the remainder of IPL 2025 with a hamstring strain, and RCB have signed Mayank Agarwal as his replacement. Agarwal and Swastik Chikara are the candidates to bat at No. 3 in Padikkal's absence, and this could mean that the team will be without a left-hander barring Krunal Pandya, who isn't known to hit spin at a high rate.

Phil Salt's return to selection should push Jacob Bethell back to the bench, with both Tim David and Romario Shepherd going ballistic with the bat. Lungi Ngidi will likely hold down the fourth overseas slot until Josh Hazlewood returns (if at all he does).

Without a left-hander, particularly one who can take down left-arm spin like Padikkal, RCB will be worse off. And that's a hole they'll struggle to fill, given their current roster.

#1 Josh Hazlewood's status is still unclear

Hazlewood has been the pick of the RCB bowlers in IPL 2025, but sat out the last game with a shoulder niggle. With the World Test Championship final looming and concerns over the suspension of the league, he hasn't rejoined the squad yet as he continues to recover.

Reports indicate that the Aussie pacer will be back in the mix for the playoffs, but there's been no confirmation on the matter. And although Ngidi did his bit against the Chennai Super Kings, replacing Hazlewood will be a mountain too steep to climb.

RCB's pace unit is heavily reliant on Hazlewood, and it'll be interesting to see if they can cope without him.

