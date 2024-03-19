3 big questions Hardik Pandya and Mark Boucher decided to skip in their IPL 2024 press conference

All eyes will be on the Mumbai Indians (MI) when their 2024 IPL campaign kicks off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 24.

The franchise welcomed back all-rounder Hardik Pandya after he spent two seasons with GT in 2022 and 2023. However, appointing him as captain, replacing long-time skipper Rohit Sharma, was the move that sent shockwaves around the entire IPL landscape.

While Hardik brings with him rich credentials as captain, having led GT to a title and runner-up finish in the two seasons, Rohit's record as MI skipper has been nothing short of exemplary. The 36-year-old has led the franchise to all five titles and has captained the side over a decade from 2013.

All the drama surrounding the move has made MI the most exciting franchise to follow for right and wrong reasons during IPL 2024. A side stacked with world-beaters, the only derailing factor could be the camaraderie among the players and how the Hardik-Rohit dynamic works on and off the field.

Unfortunately for die-hard MI fans, if the pre-tournament press conference is anything to go by, all isn't seemingly right in the MI camp, evidenced by Hardik and head coach Mark Boucher skipping several questions during the event.

After two seasons of missing the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, MI finally flexed their muscles last year with a third-place finish. With a side that stacks up favorably against any opposition, Hardik and Boucher will hope the team unity clicks right away for the on-field performances to match the potential on paper.

On that note, let us look at three key questions Hardik Pandya and Mark Boucher skipped in their IPL 2024 press conference.

#1 The obvious question of 'replacing Rohit Sharma as captain'

The most uncomfortable moment during the press conference for Hardik Pandya and Mark Boucher came when asked why MI replaced Rohit Sharma as captain.

The reporter specifically asked Boucher:

"What was the one reason that made the management decide that Rohit should not captain the Mumbai Indians and Hardik should?"

While Hardik looked away to his right, Boucher declined to respond to the question after a pause for a few seconds. The video went viral immediately on social media and caused quite a stir, with fans instantaneously questioning a possible rift in the MI camp.

However, to the relief of MI fans, Hardik later addressed a question about Rohit and said:

"It will not be any different. He will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders."

Rohit was the skipper when Hardik started playing for MI in the IPL in 2015. Recently, former MI wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel even suggested the franchise retained Hardik upon Rohit's insistence despite a mediocre first couple of seasons.

Hardik was part of four of MI's five titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, playing his first six years with the franchise.

#2 Media managers stopping a question to Hardik Pandya on 'Captaincy Clause'

It was Hardik Pandya's turn to be in a spot of bother before the Mumbai Indians' media manager intervened when one of the journalists was halfway through his question. It was surrounding a potential captaincy clause in Hardik Pandya's contract.

"We were hearing rumors that there was a captaincy clause in your contract," said the reporter.

However, before he could finish, Hardik looked to his right again before the media manager asked not to continue with the question.

Considering the immediate appointment of Hardik as captain upon his return to MI, there were floating rumors then on whether the all-rounder would be back only if made the skipper.

Ironically, Hardik led India in T20Is after the 2022 World Cup before Rohit returned and captained the side for the Afghanistan series earlier this year. Rohit will also lead India in the 2024 T20 World Cup, and Hardik will likely play under the veteran in a role reversal to the IPL.

#3 Another question to Hardik Pandya on Shubman Gill cut short

The MI Media manager once again prevented newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya from answering a question. The query on this occasion was regarding Hardik's discussion after moving from the franchise with new GT captain Shubman Gill.

The reporter started by asking:

"Welcome back to Mumbai Indians. After the transfer, did you have a chat with Shubman Gill about passing on the baton?"

Before finishing the question, Hardik turned to his right, where the media manager requested skipping the same. Hardik jokingly said with a smile after the question was cut short:

"I like this, full drama."

Here is a video of the entire press conference and the specific moment at [17.50].

Hardik and Gill vibed off each other magnificently in their two seasons at GT as the franchise nearly pulled off back-to-back titles.

Gill finished as the leading run-scorer last year with an incredible 890 runs in 17 games, the second most in a single IPL edition. The talented opener was made captain for the first time in the IPL for the upcoming 2024 season.