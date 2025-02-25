The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered a tough defeat in a thrilling Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 contest against the UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, February 24. The game went into the super over, which RCB eventually lost.

Batting first, the home team put up a challenging total of 180/6 on the board from their 20 overs. Danni Wyatt scored her maiden WPL half-century, scoring 57 runs, while Ellyse Perry carried her brilliant form, smashing an unbeaten 56-ball 90, including nine fours and three sixes, at a strike-rate of 160.71.

RCB looked on track to defend the total at one stage. However, they lost the plot in the final overs as UPW managed to get to 180 despite being bowled out, which took the game to the super over.

In the super over, Kim Garth restricted UPW to just eight runs, bowling an excellent over under pressure. However, RCB failed to chase these runs, finishing with just four in the Super Over, thus crashing to their second consecutive defeat in the WPL 2025.

On that note, let us take a look at three blunders made by the defending champions in their Super Over defeat to UPW.

3 blunders made by RCB in their Super Over defeat to UPW in WPL 2025

#3 Sneh Rana not bowling out her overs despite an impressive display

Sneh Rana made her WPL and RCB debut in the game against the UP Warriorz. She put up an exceptional display with the ball, picking up three wickets from three overs, and giving away 27 runs.

Despite having picked up three wickets, Rana did not complete her full quota of four overs in the match. Captain Smriti Mandhana missed a trick by not bowling Rana for another over.

She could have bowled out her full set of four overs, which would have allowed RCB to have another option for the final over, for example, Ekta Bisht, instead of Renuka Singh.

#2 Renuka Singh bowling the 20th over

Chasing 181, UPW needed 18 runs off the final over. Renuka Singh, who had bowled well in the game until that point, was given the responsibility of bowling the final over. However, it is to be noted that Renuka has not been successful as a death bowler.

She failed to hit the right lines and lengths and could not defend the runs off the final over as UPW managed to get to 180 and dragged the game to the Super Over. Sophie Ecclestone hit her for two sixes and a four, turning the game on its head.

The decision to give her the final over cost RCB, as they went on to lose the game in the Super Over. Ellyse Perry could probably have bowled another over at the death.

#1 Ellyse Perry not opening the batting in the Super Over

Ellyse Perry not opening the batting in the super over for RCB was the final nail in the coffin for Bengaluru. Perry had scored an unbeaten 56-ball 90 and was in brilliant touch with the bat.

However, Smriti Mandhana, who scored just six runs off nine balls and did not look in good rhythm, opened the batting along with Richa Ghosh as they required nine runs to win.

She faced three balls in the Super Over and scored just two runs, failing to find the boundary. Eventually, they managed to score just four runs in the Super Over and lost the game.

Sending Elyyse Perry to open, who displayed great form, could have been a smarter move in a critical situation.

