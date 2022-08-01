3 Bollywood heroines apart from Anushka Sharma with whom Virat Kohli has worked in commercials

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest names in the cricket universe. The Indian batter has made a name for himself with his incredible batting performances across all formats of cricket. He is the leading run-getter in the world's number one T20 league, the Indian Premier League.

Back in 2008, Virat Kohli earned everyone's attention by leading India U-19s to the ICC U-19 World Cup title in Malaysia. He received a call-up to the senior Indian squad soon after and has since been one of the most talked-about cricketers in the world.

In 2011, Kohli shared the dressing room with some of the legends of Indian cricket and won the Cricket World Cup. Two years later, he lifted the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy with the Indian squad.

Courtesy of his immense success, Virat has gained millions of fans across the world. He is the most-followed Asian on Instagram, and only a few athletes have more followers than the star Indian batter.

Apart from being the number one batter on the field, Virat Kohli has also been the number one choice for brands to endorse their products. Of late, he has featured in commercials with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Notably, the batter and the actress first met while shooting together for a TV commercial.

Kohli has also worked on promotional clips featuring the following three Indian actresses:

#1 Tamannaah Bhatia

A young Virat Kohli featured in an advertisement for a popular mobile manufacturing company in the early 2010s. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was also a part of the one-minute commercial.

In the video, Tamannaah can be seen losing her cool on the phone and rejecting a guy. Virat was with his friends nearby, and he tells them that he knows a way to win her heart.

The commercial has received over two million views on YouTube. A behind-the-scenes video of the commercial shoot also went viral on social media.

#2 Genelia Deshmukh

Like Kohli, Genelia Deshmukh was a rising star in her field during the late 2000s and early 2010s. She was cast opposite the star Indian cricketer in luggage bag ads.

The duo shot multiple ads for the popular bag company. A YouTube channel uploaded a compilation of those ads on the platform in 2017. So far, the video has received more than 316,000 views.

#3 Virat Kohli was one of the many cricketers in an IPL ad featuring Deepika Padukone

A popular telecom company shot a minute-long commercial to promote their brand during IPL matches in 2018. Several top cricketers including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Brendon McCullum, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and others featured in that advertisement.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone also played a role in the brief video. In the final part of the clip, Padukone can be seen shaking a leg with the cricketers. The four-year-old commercial has received over a million views on YouTube so far.

Not just IPL matches, but the ads shown during the games have also gained immense popularity over the years, which shows how big the IPL brand is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far