3 candidates who can replace Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings' head coach for the next season

Anil Kumble's tenure as Punjab Kings head coach has come to an end after the management decided against renewing his contract, which runs until September 2022.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the decision was made by a board involving multiple owners, and his replacement will be announced soon by the franchise. Notably, Kumble joined the side in 2020, having previously served among the coaching staff for Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

During his three-year coaching, the Punjab-based franchise finished in the second half of the points table and failed to breach the playoffs barrier. Surprisingly, the Punjab Kings have not qualified for the playoffs since 2014.

The franchise will hope for a change in fortunes as they look to change the team's head coach. Without further ado, let's look at three possible candidates who can replace Anil Kumble as PBKS' head coach.

1) Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss served as England's head caoch from 2015 to 2019. Credits:Getty

Trevor Bayliss has vast coaching experience and is possibly the best option the Punjab Kings have at present. He has coached international sides like Sri Lanka and England, as well as domestic teams like New South Wales, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sydney Sixers. It was only under his coaching when England lifted their maiden 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Speaking about his domestic success, the Australian coach guided KKR to the IPL title twice, in 2012 and 2014. In the Big Bash League (BBL), he piloted the Sydney Sixers to clinch the title in the 2011-12 season alongside a Champions League T20 title in the same year.

The 59-year-old coach is currently available as he is not associated with any team.

2) Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan during the ongoing The Hundred tournament. Credits:Getty

If PBKS fail to land Trevor Bayliss, they can approach Eoin Morgan for the role. The Irish batter put an end to his international career on June 28, 2022. He has enormous playing experience under his belt which could be useful during his stint as a coach.

Under his leadership, England won the 50-over World Cup title in 2019. The former England cricketer also led the Kolkata Riders (KKR) to the final in 2021. He is currently leading the Men's London Spirit side in the ongoing The Hundred.

The left-handed batter, who went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction, could take up a coaching role if Punjab shows interest in acquiring his assistance.

3) Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri during a net session as India's head coach. Credits:Getty

Another electrifying name on the list is of former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri. During his spell, Team India became a force to be reckoned with and touched remarkable heights.

Though Shastri failed to lead the Men in Blue to any major ICC trophy, his work was applauded by the masses. He has gigantic experience and his fearless approach could help the franchise bring the best out of its star-studded side.

The 60-year-old coach, who was seen doing commentary in the ongoing The Hundred, is obtainable as he is currently not contracted to any team. He might be interested in picking up the high-profile role and achieving something commendable with the franchise.

