3 candidates who can replace Chandrakant Pandit as KKR head coach after IPL 2025 ft. Eoin Morgan 

Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit. The 63-year-old took over the role after the 2022 season. In the 2023 edition, KKR had a disappointing run and finished seventh on the points table.However, the franchise made a remarkable turnaround in 2024, clinching their third IPL title and their first under captain Shreyas Iyer. Ahead of the 2025 season, KKR made a bold move by parting ways with Iyer and appointing Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper. Unfortunately, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs this time around, finishing eighth.On Tuesday, July 29, the franchise shared a post on their official Instagram account, announcing the departure of Chandrakant Pandit. The statement read:“Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. We are thankful for his invaluable contributions – including leading KKR to the TATA IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad. His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the Knight Riders now tasked with finding a new head coach ahead of the 2026 edition, we take a look at three potential candidates who could replace Chandrakant Pandit at the helm.3 candidates who can replace Chandrakant Pandit as KKR head coach#1 Dwayne BravoFirst on the list is former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. The 41-year-old was associated with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2025 season as a mentor, a role previously held by Gautam Gambhir in 2024 before he stepped down to become India’s head coach.Having already worked closely with the franchise, KKR could consider elevating Bravo to the position of head coach. In June this year, the Knight Riders group appointed him as the head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is scheduled to begin on August 14. Additionally, he also served as the head coach of the LA Knight Riders during the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season.Given his strong association with the Knight Riders group and his expanding coaching portfolio, Bravo could emerge as a leading contender to take over as KKR’s head coach for the 2026 IPL season.#2 Eoin MorganAnother name Kolkata Knight Riders might consider is their former captain, Eoin Morgan. The 38-year-old retired from international cricket in 2022 and famously led England to their maiden ICC World Cup title in 2019. He also guided KKR to the IPL 2021 final, where they were defeated by the Chennai Super Kings.In 2024, Morgan was linked with the role of England’s white-ball head coach. However, in an interview with Sky Sports, he stated that the timing wasn’t right for him to take up a coaching position, although he expressed interest in doing so in the future. He said:“I've been asked a lot over the last couple months about the role and whether I would take it on. My answer has simply been, the timing for everything in my life at the moment is not right. Yes, I want to coach down the line, but I've got a young family and I spend a lot more time at home. I'm loving what I'm doing, watching cricket through this.”With a year having passed since his comments about coaching, KKR might now be tempted to approach the 38-year-old, who possesses a sharp cricketing mind, particularly in the white-ball format.#3 Shane WatsonThe final candidate on the list is former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. He served as the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) during the 2022 IPL season but was released following the 2023 edition.Later that year, Watson was appointed head coach of the San Francisco Unicorns for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC). Under his guidance, the team reached the final in 2024 but fell short against Washington Freedom. In 2025, the Unicorns were knocked out in the Eliminator by MI New York.Given his growing experience as a head coach and previous involvement in the IPL, Watson could emerge as a strong contender to replace Chandrakant Pandit as KKR’s head coach.