Chandrakant Pandit questions overseas star for dining out with rival player ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match: Reports

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit is reportedly unhappy with an overseas player from the squad going out for dinner with a rival player during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The friction between the coach and the player in question comes at a tricky time for the franchise, who are navigating a tough period in their title defence.

Off-field issues are possibly the last thing KKR need at the moment, with the team far from their best on the field. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are already in a tussle with the Eden Gardens curators following a poor home record in the season. They have not come across as a convincing unit so far, after recording only three wins from their first nine matches, and just one point from their last three outings.

According to a report by RevSportz, Chandrakant Pandit's position as head coach is under threat, especially if KKR fails to make it to the playoffs. His reputation as a strict disciplinarian, and the discord with the players are not helping his case.

"This season also, the former Mumbai and India wicketkeeper-batsman is said to be having issues with some players. Grapevine has it that an overseas player was taken aback when Pandit questioned him for going out for dinner with a rival team player, notwithstanding that they are teammates in their national side," the report mentions.

KKR are scheduled to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a do-or-die encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

Several players have recounted incidents stemming from Chandrakant Pandit's strict coaching regime with KKR

The veteran coach, who made a name for himself in the domestic circuit, is known for his traditional coaching techniques, valuing discipline over everything else. He came into the KKR setup ahead of the 2022 season after Brendon McCullum's departure.

His first couple of seasons at the helm were far from a success, with KKR failing to make it to the playoffs. Apart from the poor on-field displays, several incidents came to the fore that did not paint the coach in a good light.

Former KKR player N Jagadeesan had revealed that Chandrakant Pandit cut off the sleeves of Ace spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's training gear.

"Last year in KKR camp Chandrakant Pandit said that day was sleeveless day and that day Varun (Chakravarty) wore full sleeves accidentally. Chandrakant Pandit called him aside and tore the shirt to sleeveless with scissors,” N Jagadeesan said during Tamil Commentary with Star Sports.

Veteran all-rounder David Wiese also recalled being miffed with Pandit's techniques.

"He (Pandit) is known in India as a very militant type of coach. He is very strict, very disciplinarian, and that type of stuff. Sometimes in franchise cricket, when you have overseas guys, who've played all over the world, they don't need anyone coming and telling them how they need to behave, what they need to wear, and what they need to do the whole time. So, that was tough,” Wiese had said on the podcast 'Hitman for Hire: A Year in the Life of a Franchise Cricketer'.

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma also spoke out against the veteran coach, accusing him of favoritism during his stint with the Madhya Pradesh domestic team. The player eventually switched to Railways for more opportunities in 2024.

