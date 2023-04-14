3 Captains who are struggling for form in IPL 2023

In the two and a half weeks since the onset of the IPL, we have witnessed several excellent performances in the world's toughest league.

The tournament, still in its initial phases, has lived up to its hype and generated some very intense encounters with teams not willing to give an edge to any of their opponents.

Throughout the history of the tournament, we have witnessed several captains who have led from the front, such as Rohit Sharma (MI), Anil Kumble (RCB), M.S. Dhoni (CSK), and Gautam Gambhir (KKR). It is a generally accepted proposition that a captain who is performing well sets the right example for his team and it has a positive effect on his captaincy.

Even in this edition, several skippers such as Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), Faf Du Plessis (RCB), and M.S. Dhoni (CSK) have lit up the tournament with some spectacular performances. On the other hand, several others have failed to live up to their billing and are yet to fire.

On that note, let’s discuss 3 IPL captains who are struggling for form in IPL 2023.

#1 David Warner (Captain, Delhi Capitals)

The second highest-run getter in the IPL 2023, it would seem stupid that the Delhi Capitals skipper is out of touch on an overview glance at the stats. Scoring 209 runs in 4 matches at an average of 52.25, consistency is not the issue with the DC captain.

However, the generally flamboyant opener has struggled to play at a decent strike-rate. Warner's strike-rate of 114.83 has left a lot to be desired as the Australian legend is visibly struggling with his timing but trying to battle it out for his teams.

Some experts have argued that the struggles of the DC batting-order are adding to Warner's woes as he is never allowed to break free with wickets constantly falling around him.

#2 KL Rahul (Captain, Lucknow Super Giants)

KL Rahul has been one of the most consistent batters in the last few seasons, leading first the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and now the LSG from the front until IPL 2022. However, in the first four matches, Rahul has failed to match up to the high standards set up by himself. With scores of 8, 20, 35, and 18, Rahul has failed to convert his start into big scores yet.

A low strike rate of 100 has often been covered up by the onslaught of Kyle Mayers at the top of the order. However, whenever Mayers has failed, LSG have struggled to get good starts at the top of the order. While LSG have won three games out of four in IPL 2023, they would be hoping for their skipper to return to form, to make their batting-order have a seamless look.

#3 Hardik Pandya (Captain, Gujarat Titans)

Hardik Pandya impressed one and all as he led from the front last season to help GT win the IPL title in their debut season. Last season, he scored 487 runs in 15 innings at an average of 44.27 and a strike-rate of 131.20. Mid-way through the tournament, Pandya restarted bowling and impressed with the ball too, picking up eight wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.33.

However, this season Hardik has failed to provide the goods with scores of 8,5, and 8 in the three matches that he has played so far. In the six overs that he bowled in IPL 2023, he has conceded 46 runs at an economy rate of 7.67 and is yet to pick up a wicket.

Can you think of any other captains that are struggling for form? Let us know in the comments section below.

