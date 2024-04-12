3 changes DC must make for must-win clash vs LSG in IPL 2024 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday (April 12) in Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

The Capitals have had a horrid start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only a solitary win in five league matches.

In their last league game, Mumbai Indians made a mockery of their bowling unit by posting 234 on the board. Anrich Nortje conceded 32 runs off the final over, which was the difference between both sides, as the Capitals could only score 205.

DC's opening pair of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw need to deliver consistently for the team while skipper Rishabh Pant needs to join the party as well. On the bowling front, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Axar Patel have fared well in this season.

The team's key players like Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to make a comeback against the Super Giants. However, Mitchell Marsh remains unavailable for selection.

Here are the other three changes DC must make to win against LSG:

#1 Inclusion of Jake Fraser-McGurk in place of Anrich Nortje for DC

The Australian batter, Jake Fraser-McGurk, has made his name in the Big Bash League due to his ball-striking abilities. In eight innings for Melbourne Renegades, McGurk amassed 257 runs at a prolific strike rate of 158.64. Further, he scored 109 runs in three games of International League T20 (ILT20) for Dubai Capitals.

He can make his IPL debut in place of Anruch Nortje, who has struggled this season. The South African pacer has picked up six wickets in four appearances at an expensive economy of 13.44. It will be interesting to see if the team management still retains Nortje after Romario Shepherd slammed him for 32 runs in an over.

#2 Shai Hope in place of Jhye Richardson

The West Indies batter, Shai Hope, impressed in his only appearance against the Punjab Kings, scoring 33 off 25 balls. However, he has remained out of the XI since that game.

Currently, the DC middle-order lacks solidity, and Hope's presence can help the team negate the challenge of Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi.

Moreover, for Hope's inclusion, Jhye Richardson will sit out. Then, the Capitals will likely use Sumit Kumar as an impact player for his medium-pace.

#3 Bringing back Ricky Bhui in place of Abishek Porel

Although Abishek Porel has scored 91 runs in five games, he has lacked consistency. If he is batting up the order, Ricky Bhui can be a better candidate due to his experience and track record.

Bhui has amassed 1,500 runs in 64 T20s at a strike rate of 137.48, with two centuries. Despite Bhui returning with scores of 0 and 2, DC need an experienced batter to play out the situation well and accelerate at the right time.