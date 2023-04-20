3 changes Delhi Capitals should make for their next game against KKR

Delhi Capitals (DC), led by the experienced David Warner, have had a horrendous start to the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they have lost each of their first five games.

Their campaign started with a huge loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), following which they went down against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Considering that the IPL is now contested amongst 10 teams, the Capitals already find themselves in a must-win situation. They need to get their act together immediately to get their campaign back on track.

DC will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next game on Thursday, April 20, on home turf.

On that note, we take a look at three changes that DC should make for tonights game.

#1 Rilee Rossouw in for Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh has had a disastrous season so far. The Aussie all-rounder has only scored four runs so far in three innings, including two ducks. While Marsh is a quality batter, Delhi Capitals don't have the luxury of time to persist with him.

Left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw is an option that David Warner can pursue ahead of the game against KKR. He was dropped after just three games despite getting a start on two occasions.

#2 Sarfaraz Khan in for Abishek Porel

Abishek Porel was roped in by Delhi Capitals as Rishabh Pant's replacement. While his glovework has been nothing short of exceptional, Porel hasn't looked great with the willow.

The Capitals have the option of bringing in Sarfaraz Khan, who comes with a lot of experience. Khan has been a prolific performer in the domestic arena and should be given a long rope in the IPL.

#3 Ishant Sharma in for Lalit Yadav

Lalit Yadav's primary role in Delhi's setup is as a batter. Yes, he has bowled well but that's a secondary job. Yadav is yet to produce a knock of any significance this year.

As such, Delhi Capitals should try bringing in a pure bowler like Ishant Sharma at Yadav's expense. Their Indian pacers (Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar) have struggled so far and thus, it might not be a bad option to opt for Ishant's experience.

