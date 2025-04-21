 3 changes KKR can consider for IPL 2025 match vs GT ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Ad

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are involved in a mid-table muddle, placed well in the bottom half of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) standings. The defending champions experienced a thrilling high and an equally crushing low in the span of a few days over the course of their last set of games.

The historic annihilation against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk was followed by a shocking loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. Although the bowlers did their task in both matches, reducing the opposition to 102-9 and 111, respectively. But the batting efforts in both those matches could not be more different from each other.

After two away games on the run, and a narrow loss in their last home game, KKR need a strong performance to begin the second half of their campaign. But, their task does not get any easier as it is the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans (GT), lined up next on Monday, April 21 at the Eden Gardens.

On that note, let us take a look at three changes KKR can consider for the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

#1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Quinton de Kock

It is not difficult to understand why Quinton de Kock was chosen as the first wicket-keeping option by KKR for IPL 2025. His ability to play through any situation, and his valuable experience confined Rahmanullah Gurbaz to the bench. But, with only 143 runs in seven innings at an average of 23,83, it might be the right time for a shake-up at the top.

Gurbaz has arguably been hard done by, but has been patient on the bench. He stood no chance against a high-flying Phil Salt last season. But now he has a realistic opportunity given de Kock's poor string of scores.

The Afghanistan wicket-keeper did a solid job in Salt's absence during the business end of the previous season. Although he does not have red-hot form under his belt after poor campaigns in the SA20 2025 and the ILT20 2025, KKR might be due for a change in the opening department.

Also, the fact that Gurbaz's highest IPL score came during this particular fixture in 2024 helps a bit. Moreover, he will be familiar with the bowling of his national teammate Rashid Khan, if it ever comes to that.

#2 Rovman Powell for Andre Russell

The Andre Russell dilemma is a bit hard to dissect because the line is blurry between his underwhelming numbers, and how KKR have used him so far. But, irrespective of the reason, it is not clicking as it ideally should, and the defending champions could use a new candidate for the role.

Powell may not have Russell's legacy, but he does hold the aces when it comes to current form. Recently stepping down as West Indies captain, the all-rounder had a prolific ILT20 2025 campaign for the champions, Dubai Capitals, scoring 202 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 145.32.

KKR already goes in with five credible frontline bowlers, meaning that they are not overly reliant on a sixth bowling option, especially a pace bowler, because Russell and Ramandeep largely remain unused in the bowling inning.

#3 Anukul Roy for Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh's role in the KKR unit is defined, but it is an area that largely remains unused. Often it gives a feeling that he is surplus to demands, and his spot can be used to either strengthen the batting or the bowling, rather than an all-rounder who is being misused in both departments.

Taking that into account, KKR might not mind a third spinner in the mix in the form of Anukul Roy, especially if the defending champions get a pitch of their desire. The third spinner ploy has worked in Chennai when Moeen Ali complemented Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine well.

If KKR cannot budge on their overseas names to bring Moeen Ali back, then Anukul Roy is another option. If Rahane wishes to unleash the spinners early on, especially Sunil Narine, against GT's dominant top-order, then Anukul Roy can handle a phase in the middle overs. He might not be a natural wicket-taker, but he can be an efficient defensive option with an economy of 7.31 in the middle overs.

