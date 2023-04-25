3 changes MI could make for their IPL 2023 clash against GT

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Tuesday's (April 25) IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is is a crucial game as far as Rohit Sharma and Co. are concerned as they have won three of their six games so far. A win will take their points tally to eight and will give them a sense of security as there are currently five teams, including GT, with the same number of points.

It will be a tough challenge for the five-time champions as they are up against a confident side that snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their previous encounter against the Lucknow Supergiants.

MI's previous game was against the Punjab Kings on Saturday. They lost the game by 15 runs and will look to get back to winning ways. The management could ponder upon a few changes for the clash against Gujarat.

Here, we look at three possible changes that MI can make to their playing XI:

#1 Sandeep Warrier in for Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar had a tough outing against the Punjab Kings as he conceded 48 runs in his three overs. One of his overs went for 31 runs as Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia took him apart. Mumbai could consider swapping Tendulkar for the experienced Sandeep Warrier.

Warrier, 32, has truckloads of experience at the domestic level and has also represented India in T20 Internationals. He had a good Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign recently and that will do his confidence a world of good.

Having also played in the IPL previously, Warrier will not have to bear the pressure of a rookie. Hence, it would make sense to bring Warrier into the playing 11.

#2 Ramandeep Singh in for Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera, a talented southpaw from Ludhiana, was picked by the Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 20 lakhs at the auction held in December. He has played five matches in this year's IPL but hasn't quite cemented his position. He has only scored 27 runs in three innings at an average of nine.

MI could look to draft Ramandeep Singh into the 11 at the expense of Wadhera. The 26-year old Singh played a few games for MI last year and impressed in one of them. He also has bowling credentials, which makes him quite an asset as far as MI are concerned.

#3 Kumar Kartikeya in for Hrithik Shokeen

Hrithik Shokeen, MI's off-spinner, has played six games this season, picking up only three wickets. He has conceded runs at a very high economy rate of 9.93 which is not at all ideal.

As such, MI could bring in Kumar Kartikeya, a left-arm spinner, into the side. Kartikeya has played one game this season and had a great outing, returning figures of 1-24 in four overs.

Gujarat's line-up also comprises quite a few right-handers (Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar) and so it could be a good match-up.

